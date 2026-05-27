Hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rise to 13 following new case in Spain: WHO

Hantaviruses are rodent-borne viruses that can infect people and cause illness.

The ship was carrying approximately 150 passengers and crew from 23 countries. / Reuters The number of cases of Hantavirus linked to a cruise ship at the centre of an outbreak has increased to 13, the head of the World Health Organization has said.

"Spain reported a new case among the passengers who are in quarantine, which brings the total number of cases to 13," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday in a post on X."The situation remains stable. Passengers who got sick are receiving needed care, while others remain in quarantine," Ghebreyesus said.

TRT World - Meet the hantavirus culprit and the researcher getting sleepless nights over funding cuts In the last two weeks all remaining passengers, crew members and medical staff disembarked the MV Hondius luxury liner at the centre of the outbreak. Americans remain wary of Iran conflict as US pursues possible peace dealThe ship was carrying approximately 150 passengers and crew from 23 countries.

On May 11, Spain's health minister announced that one Spanish passenger aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship had tested positive for hantavirus shortly after authorities completed the vessel's evacuation operation. It is a rare disease usually transmitted through infected rodents or their droppings, though the strain responsible for the current outbreak can also spread between humans.

Americans remain wary of Iran conflict as US pursues possible peace dealPakistan endorses China's global AI governance initiative during Sharif's Beijing visitUS, Israeli jets attack Iranian vessels near Hormuz even as US weighs final terms of Tehran dealSenegal's president names Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo as new PMIsraeli air strikes kill 17 in southern Lebanon in major violation of ongoing ceasefireLavrov informs US counterpart about Russian strikes on Kiev military sites





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