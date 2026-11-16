Hansen Family Murders: Unsolved 1986 Trinity County Crime Remains Open

Decades after the fatal shooting of twin sisters Jill and Julie Hansen in 1986, their family and community demand justice in the still-open Trinity County murder case.

On November 15, 1986, a gas-fueled inferno consumed the Willow Creek home of the Hansen family in Trinity County, California. Twin daughters Jill and Julie Hansen were fatally shot during the blaze. One sister died at the scene while the other succumbed to her injuries about a month later.

Family Accuses System of Bias in Unsolved Murder

Hans Hansen, the father of the victims, stated that justice should have required the conviction of their half-brother, Donald "Donny" Hansen, who was identified as the prime suspect. Hans expressed that there was no justice for Jill and Julie in the final outcome of the case. Betty Hansen, the mother, noted that the jury's decision felt influenced by racial and social biases against white defendants.

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Hans admitted he never believed Donny was capable of such violence prior to the event. He emphasized that the facts of the tragedy changed his perspective entirely. The family lost three children in a single night, leaving a permanent void in their lives and the local community.

Community Remember Sweet and Kind Twin Sisters

Jill and Julie Hansen were remembered as sweet, kind, and well-liked students in the close-knit town of Salyer. Betty Hansen described the twins as highly sociable with many friends who frequently visited their home. Jill was noted as being slightly more outgoing, while both sisters maintained strong social bonds within the school and community.

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Jill Hansen was a leukemia survivor, a battle the family considered the worst hardship they ever faced. The twins were prominent figures in the class of 1987 at Hoopa Valley High School. Yearbook spreads dedicated to them highlighted their presence during what would have been their senior year.

Legacy of Friendship and Local Cultural Innovations

Lelehnia DuBois, the former class president, recalled the twins as amazing and kind people who were part of a group of student innovators. DuBois credited Jill and Julie with being a huge part of organizing the first prom held outside the school gym. The event took place at the Eureka Inn, marking a significant social shift for the student body.

The sisters were active in school activities, playing basketball, volleyball, and serving as cheerleaders with DuBois. Heidi Carpenter-Harris, who spent time in her father's logging supply shop, remembered simple details like Jill's favorite lunch. She recalled Jill eating a bagel dog, Cool Ranch Doritos, and an Orange Crush.

Trinity County Timber Industry Backdrop of Tragedy

Trinity County Supervisor Heidi Carpenter-Harris described Salyer as a communal town heavily populated by families employed in the timber industry. Most men worked in timber or ancillary support roles. Hans Hansen operated Hansen Logging Supply, providing essential equipment for loggers in the region.

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The area featured full shops along Highway 299 and a safe environment where children played freely. Carpenter-Harris recalled playing video games like Centipede and Galaga at the local pizza parlor with friends. The safety of the community made the sudden violence of the fire even more shocking to residents.

Unresolved Case Continues to Haunt Locals

Heidi Carpenter-Harris had arranged to spend the night with the twins on the Friday of the murder. She intended to stay at their home but did not. The tragedy disrupted the lives of many young people in the area who relied on their social connections.

Decades later, the family continues to speak out about the lack of closure. They maintain that the legal system failed to hold the primary suspect accountable. The case remains a focal point for those seeking truth in the unsolved murders of Jill and Julie Hansen.