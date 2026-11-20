Hans Zimmer collaborates with Rüfüs Du Sol on 'Innerbloom XI', expanding the 100 million stream hit to cinematic length with new orchestral arrangements and a companion film.

Airplay of the electronic track Innerbloom has generated 290 million official on-demand U.S. streams and a billion official on-demand global streams, according to Luminate. The song has provided the soundtrack to weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, engagements and other extra special moments since its release on Nov. 20, 2015. This milestone marks eleven years since the original release, solidifying the track as a cultural staple.

Hans Zimmer Transforms Electronic Track Into Orchestral Epic

Hans Zimmer is releasing his take on the song in collaboration with Rüfüs Du Sol and Bleeding Fingers. Bleeding Fingers is the scoring collective Zimmer co-founded to make music for films. This version, titled "Innerbloom XI," maintains the nine-minute length of the original. The project takes the song to Zimmer's characteristically sweeping cinematic scale.

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The new arrangement adds strings, percussion, xylophone, a choir and layers of other instrumentation. These additions make the song fit squarely among Zimmer's unparalleled Academy Award-winning body of work. The collaboration bridges the gap between electronic dance music and classical orchestral composition.

Rüfüs Du Sol Tour Success Drives Global Streaming Growth

The song was a major highlight of the group's recent Inhale/Exhale tour. This global two-year run became nothing less than the World's Best Tour. The tour celebrated the band's record-breaking success and deepened their connection with international fans. The live performances showcased the emotional depth of their catalog.

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Leah Barylsky is the Woman Behind the Camera and On the Stage for the group. She documented Rüfüs Du Sol's record-breaking tour, capturing the energy of the live shows. Her work highlights the visual component of their musical experience.

Visual Companion and Future Cinematic Releases

"Innerbloom XI" is accompanied by a new film from Rüfüs's longtime creative director Katzki. The film was made in collaboration with visual artist Katzki. The visual component enhances the listening experience by providing a narrative backdrop to the orchestral arrangement.

Beyond this "Innerbloom XI" project, new music from Zimmer will next be heard in the third installment of his upcoming film projects. The collaboration demonstrates Zimmer's ability to adapt electronic hits for cinematic contexts. Fans can expect more cross-genre innovations in the near future.

Long-Term Cultural Impact of the Original Hit

The original track has become a staple for significant life events. Its release on Nov. 20, 2015, marked the beginning of a long legacy. The song's enduring popularity is reflected in its billion global streams. This achievement underscores the lasting appeal of Rüfüs Du Sol's sound.

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The collaboration with Hans Zimmer offers a new perspective on the familiar tune. It appeals to both longtime fans and new audiences interested in film scores. The project highlights the versatility of the original composition. The combination of electronic beats and orchestral instruments creates a unique auditory experience.