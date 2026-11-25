Hannah Wrighting prepares her festive dinner a month in advance, sharing her method for stress-free Christmas Day. Learn which foods freeze well and how to save money.

Hannah Wrighting, a mother-of-five from Somerset, has revealed why she prepares her Christmas dinner a month in advance to ensure a stress-free festive day. The 39-year-old has adopted this early preparation strategy for the past five years, dedicating her evenings in November to get the bulk of the meal sorted before December arrives. This approach allows her to spend Christmas Day enjoying time with her family rather than being stuck in the kitchen.

Personal Motivations Behind Early Prep

The 39-year-old explained that the idea came about after she lost her granddad five years ago, prompting her to reflect on what Christmas really meant to her. She realized that the holiday had turned into being about stuff instead of being together. Prepping early was how she got her time back and wanted to be present on the day. Cooking everything on the day meant she was stressed and stuck in the kitchen, missing the moments that matter. She wants to make her life easier. Juggling five kids and work is hard, so planning ahead helps her keep on top of it.

Also read Olivia Rodrigo Shares Heartache for the Holidays With 'Miss This Christmas' Live Debut

Monthly Prep Routine and Food Choices

Hannah starts her Christmas preparations in November, spending her evenings getting two dishes ready at a time once her five children - Peyton, 15, Harper, 14, Greyson, nine, Dakota, three, and Journie, one - have gone to bed. From parboiling vegetables to cooking sprouts and bacon lardons before freezing them, she gradually gets the bulk of the meal sorted weeks before the big day. She even prepares her beef wellington on Christmas Eve, searing the meat before wrapping it in pastry and keeping it in the fridge until the big day.

However, the only thing Hannah refuses to prepare in advance is the meat, with the turkey and other cuts cooked fresh on Christmas Day. She said: 'Vegetables are prepped and parboiled, sprouts and bacon lardons are cooked and frozen, and the beef wellington is seared and wrapped the night before.' She sometimes pre-makes apple crumble and some other desserts. She honestly doesn't know how many hours it adds up to. She spreads it across the month, prepping about two dishes an evening once the kids are asleep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Storage Methods and Cost Breakdown

To store the abundance of food, Hannah uses foil trays with paper lids and labels, labelling each one with its contents and instructions on whether it needs defrosting overnight or can be cooked straight from frozen. And despite preparing so much in advance, Hannah insists the quality of the food isn't compromised one bit. Everyone says it tastes just as good, and some have said it doesn't even taste like it's been frozen. She gets up, and most of it is already done. She takes out the frozen things the night before so they defrost, and she's not stressing the whole time.

Hannah's festive feast costs between £300 and £350 in total, with around £200 spent on meat alone. Rather than buying everything from the supermarket, she prefers to order from local butchers because she likes supporting small businesses. She added: 'Christmas is about family and spending time together, and I want my kids to know that.' She knows that some prep on Christmas Eve but they have other traditions as a family on that day. People find it mad that she'd rather spend that on a family meal than on presents the kids will destroy or lose, but sitting around the table together is more important to her. She'd never go back to cooking from scratch on Christmas day again. Once you've had a calm Christmas, it's hard to go back.

Expert Advice on Freezing Festive Foods

It comes as experts have unveiled the surprising foods and drinks you can freeze in advance for Christmas. From cocktails to gravy, red cabbage and stuffing, there are an abundance of Christmas dinner items that can be stored in the freezer to save you time on the big day. According to nutritionist Brenda Heather, 'the freezer is the most underused bit of Christmas kit in most kitchens'. She told the Daily Mail: 'At -18 degrees, bacteria stop multiplying and the enzymes that break food down slow almost to a halt. Vitamins and protein hold up well