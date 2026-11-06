Hannah Waddingham Wins Crystal Award at Women In Film Honors

Hannah Waddingham received the Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV from Sharon Stone at the Women In Film Honors in Beverly Hills.

Hannah Waddingham, the 52-year-old actress known for her role in Ted Lasso, appeared visibly delighted as she walked the red carpet alongside Sharon Stone at the Women In Film Honors event in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The Game of Thrones star, who turned 52 recently, embraced a playful mood by flashing the sign of the horns before sharing a laugh with the Basic Instinct actress, who is 68 years old.

Hannah Waddingham Receives Crystal Award

Hannah Waddingham was honored with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV by Sharon Stone, a Golden Globe and Emmy award winner, during the gala held inside the Beverly Hilton. The presentation marked a highlight of the evening, recognizing Waddingham for her advocacy work in the television industry and her prominent role in global entertainment.

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Waddingham appeared in a striking backless turquoise satin gown featuring a plunging V-neckline. She completed the look with black heels and glamorous chunky gold earrings, while Stone wore a black leather trench dress paired with tights and large earrings. The two stars hugged warmly before posing together for photographers at the star-studded gala.

Event Honors Other Industry Leaders

The Women In Film Honors ceremony celebrated several other prominent figures in the film and television industry. Adria Arjona was recognized with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award, highlighting emerging talent in the field of entertainment.

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Gemma Chan and Beth de Araújo were jointly awarded the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film for their work on the project Josephine. Additionally, Salma Hayek Pinault received the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, which was presented by Fonda herself during the proceedings.

Waddingham Discusses Celebrity Traitors Rejection

In related news, Waddingham revealed she declined an invitation to appear on the first season of the hit BBC spin-off Celebrity Traitors. She explained that she was initially tempted to join because her Ted Lasso co-star Nick Mohammed was participating in the series, but ultimately decided against it due to fears regarding the show's physical challenges.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the British actress stated that she is a scaredy-cat who did not want to endure the experience of being buried alive while wearing a hood. She noted that she prefers to watch the show from home with a glass of red wine and some crisps rather than participate in the stressful game.

Nick Mohammed recently appeared in the dramatic final of the main BBC series, where he turned on his fellow Faithful, rugby star Joe Marler. His doubts led to the victory for Traitor Alan Carr, a twist that Waddingham watched from her sofa without any pressure to join the competition.

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Tom Cruise Cake and Royal Darts Incident

Waddingham also shared anecdotes about receiving the coveted White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, a treat dubbed the Tom Cruise Cake by Hollywood insiders. The Top Gun star, who is 64 years old, sends these cakes, which cost $50 each, to friends and colleagues during the festive season.

She described the cake, created in 1984 by founder Karen Doan, as a sugar high that has ruined her for other desserts. Recipients of these gifts have included numerous high-profile celebrities such as Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, and Angela Bassett.

Finally, Waddingham recounted an amusing incident involving Prince William during a promotional event for his Earthshot Prize. She admitted that while playing darts with the future king of England, she nearly accidentally stabbed him in the foot, a mishap that highlighted the informal and friendly nature of the charity interaction.