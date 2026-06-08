Hannah Waddingham Turns Assassin in Prime Video's Action-Comedy 'Ride or Die'

In the new Prime Video series 'Ride or Die,' Hannah Waddingham plays Judith Burton, a secret international assassin forced to go on the run with her unsuspecting best friend, Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer), after a mission goes wrong. The show blends high-stakes action with comedy as Judith must choose between the organization that controls her and her friendship. Created by Tessa Coates and with Bill Nighy as a menacing director, all eight episodes premiere July 15, 2026.

Hannah Waddingham , celebrated for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso and as Septa Unella in Game of Thrones, embarks on a thrilling new venture in Prime Video 's upcoming eight-episode series, Ride or Die.

The show, set to premiere on July 15, 2026, sees Waddingham transition from the soccer field to the world of international espionage and assassination. She stars as Judith Burton, a highly skilled assassin who has meticulously kept her professional life a secret from her closest personal relationships. This carefully constructed divide shatters when a mission goes awry, forcing Judith to reveal her true identity to her best friend, Debbie Claybourne, portrayed by Octavia Spencer.

Debbie, who had no knowledge of Judith's covert career, suddenly finds herself on the run alongside her friend, targeted because her own husband stole millions from the mob. The first trailer, now released, juxtaposes the origin of their decades-long friendship with the explosive present, where a routine book club meeting erupts into a violent gunfight, showcasing Judith's lethal capabilities as she defends them both.

As the narrative unfolds, Judith is presented with a dire ultimatum from her employer, a shadowy figure known only as The Director, played by Bill Nighy. She must choose between the organization that dictates her deadly assignments and the friend she is risking everything to protect. The footage strongly indicates her decision is made, aligning with the series' title and suggesting a story that prioritizes loyalty and chosen family over institutional duty.

The trailer promises a high-octane blend of action and comedy, a genre shift that leverages Waddingham's comedic timing from Ted Lasso and Krapopolis while introducing a physically demanding, action-hero persona. This aligns with a summer 2025 slate for the actress that includes major film releases like the live-action Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and The Smurfs, establishing her as a ubiquitous figure in blockbuster entertainment. The supporting cast adds significant depth and star power.

Octavia Spencer, an Academy Award winner for The Help, brings a grounded, everywoman quality to Debbie, whose ordinary life is upended. Bill Nighy, a four-time Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee for Living, imbues The Director with a chilling, authoritative presence. The ensemble also includes Ed Skrein as Billy, Sylvia Hoeks as Ana, Calam Lynch as Sam, Savannah Stein as Queenie, Jacky Ido as Jacques, and Jamie Parker as David.

Ride or Die was created by Tessa Coates, who also serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Matt Miller, director Peyton Reed (who also directs), and both Waddingham and Spencer. With all eight episodes slated for a July 15, 2026 release on Prime Video, the series arrives just before the highly anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso on August 5, offering audiences a fresh showcase for Waddingham's range ahead of her return to the beloved Apple TV+ series.

It represents a concerted effort from Prime Video to offer a star-driven, concept-driven action-comedy, positioning itself as a key summer tentpole





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Ride Or Die Hannah Waddingham Prime Video Octavia Spencer Bill Nighy Action Comedy Assassin Spy Thriller Tessa Coates

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