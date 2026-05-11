Hannah Waddingham Talks About the Turning Point That Was Ted Lasso and Being a Sole Parent

Hannah Waddingham discusses how the Ted Lasso role was a significant change for her career, highlighting her strength after being left single and showcasing strong female characters in the new season. She also talks about the unusual challenges and the financial stability Ted Lasso offered her after her daughter's illness.

Hannah Waddingham has praised Ted Lasso as a turning point for her career and as a show that highlighted the unique experiences of a single parent , which she had been battling with after being diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura.

The actress was near tears when she spoke about her determination to come out fighting after experiencing struggles following her daughter's illness. She mentions that being a sole provider is not the same as being with a child without both parents, and that she was extremely relieved when the studio confirmed the show would go on for three seasons.

This new season of Ted Lasso is set to drop on August 5, and Hannah predicts it will be well-received, showcasing strong female characters and a talented cast, which she believes will lead to more developments from Jason Sudeikis





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Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso Single Parent Henoch-Schönlein Purpura Financial Stability

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