Hannah Waddingham Slips Into Minimalist Betzábe Mules to Be Honored at the 2026 WIF Honors

Hannah Waddingham was a vision in teal and mules at the 2026 Women In Film Honors on Thursday in Los Angeles, California.

on Thursday in Los Angeles. The event, which was held at The Beverly Hilton, honored and celebrated a group of important women in Hollywood, and the “Ted Lasso” star dressed up for the occasion in a satin dress and minimalistIlse style, which retails for $895.

The shoes are a dainty heeled mule silhouette that is made with a velvet leather body and a dainty rounded, open toe. They feature a flattering toe strap that slims toward the center, giving the foot a more feminine feel. It widens toward the sides, providing more support to the backless heels.

Also read Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Stone Shine at Women In Film Honors

While it was difficult to tell because of the black carpet, the slide sandals feature a distinctive silver-tone metallic heel that flares out toward the base to provide more balance. The heel measures 100mm, which is 3.9 inches, and is made with a leather upper, lining and sole. Studio MSerum Long Envers Satin Dress in the oil/petroleum blue colorway.

Advertisement

The dress features a sleeveless design with a deep V-neckline, along with a sculpted, high-low trumpeted mermaid skirt featuring a back train detail. At the ceremony, Waddingham was honored with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television for her work in “Ted Lasso. ” The Women in Film Honors celebrates today’s leading voices in entertainment while supporting Women in Film’s career, advocacy, and research programs.