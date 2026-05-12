Hannah Waddingham Reveals New Romance and Reflects on Single Motherhood

Actress Hannah Waddingham discusses her first relationship in eight years, the challenges of being a sole provider, and how she manifested her career-defining role in Ted Lasso.

Hannah Waddingham , the acclaimed actress best known for her powerhouse performance in the hit series Ted Lasso , has recently shared some heartwarming personal news regarding her love life.

In a candid and revealing cover story for the June issue of Women's Health UK, the 51-year-old star disclosed that she has entered her first romantic relationship in eight years. With a sense of excitement and a touch of bashfulness, Waddingham described her mystery partner as being very good looking and truly lovely.

For nearly a decade, the actress had intentionally remained single, focusing her entire emotional and mental capacity on the upbringing of her daughter, Kitty, who is now eleven years old. Waddingham admitted that for a long time, she simply did not have the mental or emotional space to invite another person into her life, choosing instead to hunker down and prioritize the bond between herself and her child.

Now, however, she feels a renewed sense of readiness to step back into the dating world, lightheartedly referring to this transition as sticking her head above the parapet. She emphasized that the most rewarding aspect of this new chapter is the fact that she is entering it while feeling happy and strong within herself, having spent years building a foundation of independence. The road to this new chapter of happiness was not without its significant hurdles.

Waddingham became a single parent after her relationship with her former partner, Gianluca Cugnetto, ended when their daughter was only two years old. Reflecting on that period, she spoke openly about the immense pressure and vulnerability that comes with being a sole provider. She noted that while many people might assume that being alone most of the time is the primary challenge, the reality of being the only financial and emotional support system for a child is far more taxing.

Despite the fear that her career might falter during this transition, Waddingham refused to succumb to self-pity. She described a moment of internal realization where she decided that she would not sit in a corner with a duvet over her head feeling sorry for herself. Instead, she tapped into a reservoir of inner strength and determined to fight for her professional ambitions, knowing she had a great deal more to contribute to the acting world.

She views her daughter as her greatest achievement, a testament to the resilience she cultivated during those demanding years of balancing motherhood and her career. Beyond the challenges of single parenthood, the actress also faced a terrifying health crisis involving her daughter. Eight years ago, when Kitty was just three, she was suddenly admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder known as Henoch-Schönlein purpura. This frightening experience fundamentally altered Waddingham's perspective on her career.

Terrified for her daughter's well-being, she decided to take a step back from roles that would require her to be far away from home for extended periods. It was during this period of uncertainty and maternal devotion that Waddingham began to manifest her ideal professional scenario. She famously asked the universe for a role that would provide a significant acting challenge but, most importantly, would allow her to remain close to her and Kitty's residence in London.

Her manifestation appeared to be answered almost immediately; just two months later, she had her first meeting for the role of Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. The production turned out to be filmed only half an hour away from her home, providing the perfect balance between professional success and personal responsibility.

This journey of strength, manifestation, and maternal love has led her to a place where she now feels strong enough in herself to welcome love once again, marking a beautiful new beginning in her personal life





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso Celebrity Romance Single Parenting Women's Health UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hannah Waddingham Talks About the Turning Point That Was Ted Lasso and Being a Sole ParentHannah Waddingham discusses how the Ted Lasso role was a significant change for her career, highlighting her strength after being left single and showcasing strong female characters in the new season. She also talks about the unusual challenges and the financial stability Ted Lasso offered her after her daughter's illness.

Read more »

Ride or Die Release Date Set for Prime Video TV Show Starring Hannah WaddinghamComingSoon.net features the latest movie trailers and news, TV updates, video game reviews, anime releases, and more.

Read more »

Hannah Waddingham Discusses Turning Point in Career and Financial SupportHannah Waddingham shares her experience of being cast as Rebecca on Ted Lasso and how it helped her in her career and financial support.

Read more »

Hannah Waddingham Discusses Turning Point in Career and Financial SupportHannah Waddingham shares her experience of being cast as Rebecca on Ted Lasso and how it helped her in her career and financial support.

Read more »