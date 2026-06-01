Hannah Waddingham hints at Ted Lasso tensions due to Jason Sudeikis' rewrites

Actress Hannah Waddingham has hinted at tensions on the set of the popular Apple TV series Ted Lasso due to writer and co-star Jason Sudeikis' constant rewrites. Hannah, who plays football manager Rebecca, admitted she has an 'ongoing love-hate relationship' with Jason, who plays protagonist Ted and co-wrote the series.

Hannah Waddingham has hinted at tensions on the set of Ted Lasso due to writer and co-star Jason Sudeikis ' constant rewrites. The actress, 51, who plays football manager Rebecca in the hugely popular Apple TV series, admitting she has an 'ongoing love-hate relationship' with the star.

Jason, 50, plays protagonist Ted and also co-wrote the series - which was the most-watched streaming original of 2023. Variety reports that season three was delayed due to production issues, including, reportedly, Jason's endless rewrites. Hannah was asked if season four ran more smoothly? She said: 'There's always going to be a bit of give-and-take within a scene, because of the nature of how Sudeikis works.

Hannah Waddingham has hinted at tensions on the set of Ted Lasso due to writer and co-star Jason Sudeikis' constant rewrites admitting they have an 'ongoing love-hate relationship' She said: 'There's always going to be a bit of give-and-take within a scene, because of the nature of how Sudeikis works... He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute' Ted Lasso garnered 283 million viewing hours and tells the story of an American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team and while some suspected that Ted and Rebecca would end up together, they haven't - at least yet 'He hears it in the room, and then we tweak.

With that boy, you've got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute.

' Ted Lasso garnered 283 million viewing hours and tells the story of an American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team and while some suspected that Ted and Rebecca would end up together, they haven't - at least yet. And Hannah said she is thrilled that they didn't end up embroiled in a romance. She said: 'I love that we buck against the norm.

And they are undoubtedly soulmates, but that can mean a myriad of things. I love all the relationships in it.

' Hannah looked incredible in the magazine's accompanying photoshoot wearing a red satin dress and killer heels. During the interview, Hannah also insisted that no actor should let their performance be manipulated with AI. She also addressed rumours that she tested for the role of Madame Morrible in the film adaptation of Wicked, saying it was not true.

Hannah met Cynthia when they starred together in a West End presentation of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying back in 2015. Hannah looked incredible in her latest photoshoot for Variety wearing a red satin dress and heels While both Cynthia and Hannah would have loved her to have auditioned, it transpired that Michelle Yeoh had already got the part, but she would have been so up for it.

Outside of her professional life, Hannah is a proud mother to an 11-year-old daughter and she works closely with charity Make-a-Wish U.K. There are affiliates in almost 50 countries, all dedicated to making dreams come true for the most critically ill children. And Hannah said that if she can raise money to help children that are deeply unwell, then she will all day long





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