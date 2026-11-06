Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Stone Shine at Women In Film Honors

Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Stone reunited at the Women In Film Honors in Beverly Hills. The actress received the Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV presented by the legendary star.

Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Stone illuminated the red carpet at the Women In Film Honors event held in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actresses displayed genuine joy as they posed together for photographs outside the Beverly Hilton hotel. Waddingham, 52, struck a playful pose with hand gestures while laughing alongside Stone, who is 68 years old. The two stars shared a warm hug before stepping in front of cameras to capture memories of the star-studded gala.

Crystal Award and Fashion Details

Waddingham presented a striking appearance in a turquoise satin gown featuring a backless design and a plunging V-neckline. She completed her ensemble with black heels and chunky gold earrings that added glamour to her look. Stone complemented the evening with a black leather trench dress paired with tights and large statement earrings. The visual contrast between the two outfits highlighted the distinct style of each renowned performer.

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Presenting the Crystal Award for Advocacy

Sharon Stone took the stage to present the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television to Hannah Waddingham. The Golden Globe and Emmy award winner recognized Waddingham's contributions to the industry during her acceptance speech. This presentation served as a central moment of the evening, celebrating the actress's work and influence. The award honors individuals who have demonstrated significant advocacy within the television sector.

Nick Mohammed and Celebrity Traitors

Waddingham discussed her decision to decline an invitation to the UK version of Celebrity Traitors. She revealed that she was too afraid of the show's premise involving burial scenarios. Although she considered joining series one because her Ted Lasso co-star Nick Mohammed participated, she ultimately chose to watch from home. She described herself as a scaredy-cat who prefers enjoying wine and crisps while observing the hoods and stunts on screen.

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The Tom Cruise Coconut Cake Tradition

The actress also shared details about receiving the famous White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Tom Cruise. The actor, 64, distributes these cakes from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills to friends and colleagues. Waddingham admitted she has received the cake three times and praised its creamy vanilla flavor and toasted coconut topping. The recipe was created in 1984 by bakery founder Karen Doan, 79, and has become a sought-after treat among Hollywood elites.

Dart Game with Prince William

During the event, Waddingham recounted a humorous incident involving a dart game with Prince William. She explained that the royal household organized the activity to discuss the Earthshot Prize. Waddingham noted that she nearly accidentally stabbed the future king in the foot during the game. The anecdote provided a lighthearted conclusion to the evening's celebrations and networking.