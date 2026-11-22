Actress Hannah Waddingham and partner Nicolas Beresford-Cleary join British stars in Las Vegas, marking a new chapter after her long solo journey with daughter Kitty.

British actress and singer Hannah Waddingham, 52, made a stylish appearance in Las Vegas alongside her new partner, spinal surgeon Nicolas Beresford-Cleary. The couple joined a high-profile gathering of British celebrities, including chef Gordon Ramsay and his family, for a weekend event celebrating British talent in the United States. Waddingham, who has been open about her life since her previous relationship ended, presented a chic ensemble featuring a black outfit and leather jacket, while Beresford-Cleary opted for a smart suit.

Waddingham and Beresford-Cleary Relationship Details

Hannah Waddingham recently confirmed her romance with Nicolas Beresford-Cleary, marking her first public relationship since her long-term partnership with Gianluca Cugnetto ended eight years ago. She initially shared news of the relationship in May and later elaborated on the development in interviews. Speaking to Heat magazine, the actress described her partner as 'not too shabby' and emphasized that there is no need to rush when finding true love. She noted that her patience was finally rewarded after a long wait for the right person to enter her life.

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Nicolas Beresford-Cleary Professional Background

Nicolas Beresford-Cleary is a consultant spine surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and King Edward VII Hospital. He specializes in both elective and emergency spinal surgeries. His medical journey began with a degree in mechanical engineering from University College London (UCL) before he transitioned into medicine. He holds a medical degree from Edinburgh University and completed specialist Trauma and Orthopaedic training in Oxford, showcasing a robust academic and professional foundation in his field.

Waddingham Reflections on Past Relationship

Waddingham became a single mother after her relationship with Italian hotelier Gianluca Cugnetto broke down when their daughter, Kitty, was two years old. The couple had been together for more than a decade and were previously rumored to be engaged. Speaking to Women's Health, Waddingham explained that it took her eight years to feel ready for a new relationship because she lacked the mental and emotional space at the time. She focused entirely on her life with Kitty during that period. Despite the difficult split, she told Glamour magazine that she remains on good terms with Cugnetto.

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Other British Celebrities in Las Vegas

The British take-over in Las Vegas featured a diverse array of high-profile figures beyond Waddingham and Ramsay. Chef Gordon Ramsay attended with his wife Tana and their daughter Tilly, who is 25 years old. The family was spotted linked arms and holding hands, all wearing sunglasses. Other British stars in attendance included comedian Jack Whitehall, who wore a smart brown suede jacket, and fitness influencer Joe Wicks. Singer Jamie Miller of Babydolls and actor Damson Idris, who wore a smart leather jacket, were also present. International stars such as Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, and actor Adam Sandler were seen mingling with the British contingent.

Waddingham Personal Growth and Future Outlook

Reflecting on her personal journey, Waddingham told Women's Health that she was ready to 'stick my head above the parapet a bit more' after focusing on her daughter. She laughed when asked if her 'parapet' was very good-looking, confirming that it is indeed lovely and that the best aspect of her new relationship is feeling happy and strong in herself. The event in Las Vegas served as a public celebration of this new chapter, with Waddingham appearing animated and enjoying her time with her partner and fellow celebrities.