Hannah Murray Reveals Psychotic Breakdown After Joining Wellness Cult, Claims Bipolar Diagnosis

Actress Hannah Murray discusses her experience with a wellness cult that led to a psychotic breakdown and subsequent bipolar disorder diagnosis, while preparing to release her memoir on the topic.

Game Of Thrones star Hannah Murray , 36, revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that her journey into a wellness cult ultimately triggered a psychotic breakdown and led to a diagnosis of bipolar disorder .

In the conversation, Murray opened up about how she was initially attracted to the organization in her late twenties, drawn by promises of healing and enlightenment that seemed trustworthy after being introduced by a colleague on a film set, and how her experience spiralled into a dangerous mental health crisis. She described a period where she believed she was destined for greatness, even claiming she could fly and save the world, while the cult’s practices involved shamanic rituals, salt baths and chanting that intensified her manic symptoms.

Her mental state deteriorated to the point where she was hospitalized for 28 days under the Mental Health Act. The actress shared that receiving a bipolar diagnosis felt like a relief, offering an explanation for her experience and a way to frame the ordeal as something that can happen to anyone, not just a peculiar eccentric.

Murray noted that it was vital to speak openly about being sectioned and the stigma that surrounds it, urging people to recognize that a psychiatric diagnosis does not define or condemn a person. Murray is preparing to publish her memoir, The Make‑Believe: A Memoir of Magic and Madness, on June 23. The forthcoming book promises to delve deeper into her personal story, the allure of the wellness cult, and the psychological fallout that followed.

In the Guardian interview, she highlighted the importance of understanding why individuals become involved in such organizations, rather than dismissing them as merely foolish or naïve. Her narrative offers a candid look at the way modern wellness culture can blur the lines between self‑improvement and manipulation. She also urged readers to consider the effects of the “diet” of social media and popular self‑help narratives that propel people toward unrealistic expectations of personal transformation.

The interview underscores the broader conversation about mental health and the pitfalls of unregulated wellness movements. Murray’s experience serves as a cautionary tale for those who may be tempted by charismatic healers and the promise of extraordinary personal change. Her story also illustrates how complex and multifaceted mental illness can be, highlighting the importance of early recognition, proper diagnosis, and compassionate care.

By sharing her story publicly, Murray aims to reduce stigma and encourage others who may be fighting similar battles to seek help and speak up.





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Hannah Murray Wellness Cult Psychotic Breakdown Bipolar Disorder Memoir

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