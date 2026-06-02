Hannah Murray Reveals Psychotic Break and 'Wellness Cult' Ordeal in Upcoming Memoir

Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray details her harrowing experience in a 'wellness cult' that led to a psychotic break, including rituals like drinking urine and worship of a leader, in her new memoir, The Make-Believe: A Memoir of Magic and Madness.

Actress Hannah Murray , best known for her role as Gilly in the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones, has provided a deeply personal and harrowing account of her entanglement in a secretive group described as a ' wellness cult '.

The 36-year-old actress, in a revealing interview with The i Newspaper, detailed how her vulnerable mental state led to her recruitment into an organization that promised healing but instead steered her toward a psychotic break. She has chosen to keep the group's identity anonymous but is ready to share her story in her forthcoming memoir, The Make-Believe: A Memoir of Magic and Madness.

Her narrative exposes a world of exorbitantly priced rituals, a charismatic leader, and a descent into delusional thinking that saw her engage in extreme practices and fundamentally question the nature of wellness culture itself. Murray's journey into the group began after she was introduced to an 'energy healer' named Grace through her personal trainer while she was filming the 2017 movie Detroit.

This encounter opened the door to a series of costly classes and therapies that preyed on her search for well-being. The cult's teachings incorporated a bewildering mix of concepts, from shamanic and Kabbalistic rituals to discussions of 'higher selves', salt baths, and magic circles. A pivotal, surreal element was the distribution of wands-pieces of dark wood topped with a clear quartz crystal-to followers, who were told they were on the path to becoming magicians.

At the center of this world was the leader, whom Murray refers to as Steve. Her admiration for him rapidly escalated into a disturbing form of worship. She recalled her initial meeting, saying, 'I wanted to f**k Steve, more than I had ever wanted to f**k anyone,' and soon, his voice became an intrusive presence inside her head. She elevated him to divine status, thinking: 'He is a magician.

He is my King. My God. God the father. He is my father.

And he is my great, great, great, great love.

' This absolute devotion was paired with a deepening psychosis. Her mental collapse was catastrophic. She was eventually locked in a psychiatric hospital under the Mental Health Act for 28 days. During that time, she held the delusional belief that she was Jesus, that she had died and been reborn, and she refused to eat, echoing her past struggles with disordered eating.

It was in that environment that she performed a ritual she believed was powerful: drinking her own urine, which she collected in a cup, convinced it was all she needed to survive. A turning point came during a course at a London hotel when her behavior became manically erratic. She experienced a splitting head pain she described as 'giving birth through my skull.

' In a bathroom stall, other members surrounded her, chanting, 'Be gone, evil spirit in Hannah. ' Amidst the horror, a sliver of her former self recognized the absurdity, noting it was 'f***ing hilarious. ' A friend intervened, leading to her hospitalization where she received a formal diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which she described as a 'relief' because it provided a name for her turmoil.

Since her escape, Murray has undergone a profound reevaluation of the wellness industry that ensnared her. She has categorically sworn off traditional therapy, offering a stark critique: 'Wellness culture is causing things it's meant to cure.

' She argues that the pursuit of external guidance from gurus and therapists can be harmful. For her, stability now comes from simple, self-sufficient acts: exercise, walking, and cooking. Her story serves as a stark warning about how the quest for healing, when funneled through manipulative and dogmatic structures, can exacerbate mental health crises rather than alleviate them, turning a search for peace into a perilous journey into madness





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Hannah Murray Game Of Thrones Wellness Cult Psychotic Break Bipolar Disorder Memoir The Make-Believe Energy Healer Cult Leader Urine Therapy Therapy Mental Health Cult Escape Celebrity Memoir

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