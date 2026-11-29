Mathematician and TV presenter Hannah Fry confirms her separation from architect Oli, ending a two-year relationship that began on Hinge.

Mathematician and television personality Hannah Fry has confirmed the end of her two-year romantic relationship with architect Oli. The 42-year-old academic discussed the breakup in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, revealing that she and Oli have recently parted ways. The couple had met on the dating application Hinge and maintained their partnership for approximately 24 months before this separation occurred.

The Mechanism of Dating Apps and Digital Identity

Fry provided candid insights into her experiences with modern digital matchmaking platforms, noting a continued 'little tickle' of interest despite acknowledging their often negative impact on romantic outcomes. She highlighted a peculiar personal challenge within the digital dating ecosystem, admitting that she is frequently mistaken for an imposter by other users. This confusion was severe enough that Hinge temporarily banned her from the platform due to allegations of 'impersonating' herself, a situation Fry described with humor despite the professional and personal frustration it caused.

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Complex Family Dynamics and Shared History

The narrative of Fry's personal life involves complex intersections with her previous marriage to sports journalist Phil Lythell, whom she was married to for nine years. The couple shares two daughters, aged nine and seven, and Fry noted that her ex-husband and her former partner Oli once shared a cup of tea at her home while she was absent. This incident, described by Fry as demonstrating 'fabulous respect,' illustrates the unique and amicable boundaries established within her immediate family circle. She emphasized that Oli and Lythell are aware of each other and have coexisted peacefully within her domestic sphere.

Health Struggles and Divorce Timeline

Fry's current separation follows a period of significant personal health challenges and the dissolution of her first marriage. She revealed earlier that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 36, leading to a radical hysterectomy that removed her cervix, uterus, both ovaries, fallopian tubes, and several pelvic lymph nodes. Fry openly admitted that her divorce from Lythell in 2022, which concluded a nine-year marriage, likely coincided with her recovery from the cancer treatment. She stated that she separated from her husband not long after her diagnosis, acknowledging that the health crisis was not a coincidence in the breakdown of their relationship.

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Parenting Regrets and Emotional Resilience

The medical interventions required to treat Fry's cancer have had lasting implications for her family planning. She expressed regret that the surgery prevented her from having a third child, a number she desired because she is one of three siblings in her own family. Despite this loss, Fry maintains a resilient perspective, stating she cannot be too upset about the circumstance because she has two 'gorgeous girls.' She noted that at age 40, she found herself living alone and seeing her children only half the time, a transition she described as 'pretty tough' but managed with the support of her close friendship with Lythell.

Current Living Arrangements and Future Outlook

Fry and Lythell continue to reside on the same street in Greenwich, maintaining a relationship Fry describes as the 'best divorce of all time.' She characterized their separation as a 'grade A, gold-star divorce,' praising Lythell as a 'really, really brilliant man' who remained supportive during her health crises. The pair recently enjoyed a relaxed evening watching the show Gladiators together with the children, demonstrating the enduring stability of their co-parenting dynamic. While Fry acknowledges that they were never a 'good match' due to their differences, her continued openness about dating and personal history suggests an ongoing journey toward new romantic and familial connections.