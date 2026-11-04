Hannah Einbinder Debuts 'Perfect' Haley Stevens Impression

Hannah Einbinder has debuted her 'perfect' Haley Stevens impression after Abdul El-Sayed made history in winning the Senate race in Michigan.

Einbinder teased the impression on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night: “If our guys win tonight, I will debut my perfect Haley Stevens impression.

” Fifteen hours later, Einbinder posted a clip of herself in a bar delivering on her pledge.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers for Senate as Michigan Democrats Reject Her

“As promised,” she wrote in a caption to the video, which featured her saying: “We’re gonna give ’em a little bit of energy, a little bit of pow, a little bit of stick it to ’em, cos that’s the Michigan way. ”Midterm Elections: Democrats Take Control Of Congress, Riding Big Wins In Texas, Michigan, Georgia & Maine The Stevens impression, which you can watch below, provoked laughter among those sitting with Einbinder.

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She then reposted a graphic with words: “Mazel tov, Abdul. ”In Michigan, it looked like the race between epidemiologist El-Sayed and MAGA man Rogers would drag well into Wednesday, but the contest was called around 2 AM ET. Having won despite relentless Islamophobic attacks, controversy over the Democratic Socialist’s opinion on Israel, and the defection of his primary rival Stevens, El-Sayed will become America’s first Muslim Senator. Like El-Sayed, Einbinder is an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights.

After winning an Emmy last year, Einbinder used her acceptance speech to pronounce “Free Palestine. ”Paramount+ Drama Slate Options: Series To HBO; Aubrey & Orsi Sharing Oversight