Hannah Einbinder and Mark Ruffalo Reject Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker

Celebrities Hannah Einbinder and Mark Ruffalo oppose Hakeem Jeffries for House Speaker, citing his pro-Israel stance. Democrats face internal pressure before the January 2027 leadership vote.

Comedian Hannah Einbinder has joined a growing chorus of progressive voices and celebrity activists demanding that House Democrats reject Hakeem Jeffries as their candidate for Speaker of the House. The actress and writer used her Instagram platform to express strong opposition to the Brooklyn-born lawmaker, aligning herself with a faction of the political left that views Jeffries as out of touch with the party's progressive base.

Celebrity Opposition to Jeffries Leadership Bid

Einbinder explicitly criticized the prospect of Jeffries holding the nation's highest legislative office, declaring that the idea makes her furious. She urged her followers to contact their representatives daily to ensure that individuals she describes as "scumbags" are removed from power. Her public statement mirrors similar efforts by other high-profile figures who have recently intervened in the Democratic Party's internal leadership dynamics.

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Disney actor Mark Ruffalo has also entered the debate, promoting a petition that calls for Jeffries to be denied the Speakership. Ruffalo, known for his role in the Marvel Avengers franchise, argues that the position should be held by someone who truly represents Democratic voters rather than the party establishment. This campaign highlights the growing tension between the progressive wing of the party and its established leadership figures.

Jeffries Stance on Israel and Military Aid

The primary catalyst for this backlash is Jeffries' unwavering support for Israel and its right to exist as a democratic Jewish state. Throughout Israel's ongoing war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Jeffries has maintained a consistent position, advocating for continued U.S. military aid and emphasizing the importance of Israel's security. He has described his commitment to Israel's safety as "ironclad and unbreakable," a stance that has drawn significant criticism from leftist activists.

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Despite the intense scrutiny and opposition from his own party's base, Jeffries has remained steadfast in his foreign policy views. This consistency has made him a lightning rod for protesters who believe that the Democratic leadership should adopt a more critical approach to international conflicts involving U.S. allies. The controversy underscores the deep ideological divides within the Democratic coalition as it prepares for a new congressional session.

Strategic Timing and January 2027 Vote

The current push to remove Jeffries from consideration comes at a critical juncture for the Democratic Party. Following the blue wave victory in the midterm elections on November 3, Democrats have regained control of the House of Representatives. This shift in power creates an opportunity for progressive members to challenge traditional leadership candidates when the new Congress convenes.

The petition promoted by Mark Ruffalo specifically outlines the procedural stakes involved. It notes that members of the newly elected U.S. House of Representatives will choose who serves as Speaker of the House, one of the most powerful leadership positions in Congress. The document emphasizes that this decision must reflect the will of the voters rather than the preferences of the political establishment, framing the upcoming vote as a test of democratic accountability.

Broader Progressive Campaigns Led by Stewart

The movement against Jeffries is part of a larger strategy advocated by media figures like Jon Stewart, host of The Daily Show. Stewart is supporting calls to reject Senator Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader as well, urging Democrats to select new leadership when they seize their congressional majorities in January. This coordinated effort suggests a desire among activists to reshape the party's hierarchy across both chambers of Congress.

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These celebrity interventions add significant media attention to the internal Democratic debate. By leveraging their platforms, Einbinder, Ruffalo, and Stewart are amplifying messages that challenge the party's conventional wisdom. Their actions reflect a broader trend of entertainers using their influence to shape political outcomes and hold elected officials accountable to their progressive constituents. The outcome of these campaigns will likely influence how Democrats navigate the complexities of governing with a fragile majority.