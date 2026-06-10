Hannah Berner Opens Up About Summer House Firing: It Fueled My Comedy Career

In a recent reflection, Hannah Berner discusses her departure from Summer House in 2021, revealing how being fired motivated her to pursue stand-up comedy and led to a Netflix special and a successful podcast.

Hannah Berner , known for her tenure on the reality series Summer House , recently opened up about her departure from the show in 2021, revealing that being fired was a turning point that propelled her stand-up comedy career.

In a candid interview, Berner explained that the decision to let her go stemmed from conflicts within the cast, particularly with original cast member Kyle Cooke. She described the atmosphere as tense, with producers feeling that not everyone was getting along, and she was ultimately the one let go. Berner recalled getting the call that she was fired not only from Summer House but also from her role on Chat Room.

Instead of being devastated, she felt a surge of determination. She thought that now she needed to get a Netflix special, and she developed a chip on her shoulder. Berner embraces the adversity, noting that being put down or cut out only makes her want to come back stronger. She compared herself to a phoenix rising from the ashes, a theme that has defined her post-reality TV career.

Since leaving Summer House, Berner has become a prominent figure in comedy. She cohosts her own podcast and recently premiered her second stand-up special titled None of My Business, which streamed on Hulu. The special showcases her distinctive style of observational humor and personal anecdotes, drawing from her reality TV background and her life as a comedian.

Berner credits the firing for giving her the drive to succeed in comedy, a field that she says requires a certain level of craziness and an addict mentality. She loves the challenge of proving people wrong and has channeled that energy into her performances. Her journey from reality star to stand-up comedian is a testament to resilience and reinvention, resonating with audiences who appreciate her authenticity and humor.

Berner's story also highlights the broader phenomenon of reality TV stars transitioning into other entertainment sectors. While many former reality stars struggle to find lasting fame, Berner has leveraged her notoriety into a successful comedy career, releasing specials and building a fan base through her podcast and live shows. She reflects on the thin line between love and hate in the public eye, noting that being deemed too much for reality TV ultimately became a badge of honor.

Her experience underscores how rejection can fuel creativity and ambition, leading to unexpected opportunities. Berner continues to tour and perform, with her comedy special earning praise for its sharp wit and relatable content. She remains grateful for the lessons learned from her Summer House days, using them as material for her routines.

As she looks ahead, Berner aims to continue growing as a comedian and perhaps explore other avenues in entertainment, all while staying true to her candid and unapologetic comedic voice





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Hannah Berner Summer House Fired Comedy Netflix Special

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