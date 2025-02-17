Hanks as Trump Supporter Sparks Backlash From MAGA Fans

Tom Hanks's Weekend Update performance on Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary special has drawn fire from MAGA supporters.

Tom Hanks' portrayal of a Donald Trump supporter for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special has ignited controversy, drawing ire from MAGA supporters who accuse the Hollywood actor of being 'tone-deaf.' Since its debut on NBC on October 11, 1975, SNL has consistently targeted politicians from across the political spectrum through satire.

The entertainment industry has often clashed with President Donald Trump's political stances, with some movie stars openly expressing their disapproval. The impact of these Hollywood critiques on the broader public remains unclear. Nevertheless, MAGA supporters frequently criticize what they perceive as an out-of-touch elite.For SNL's celebratory three-hour live episode marking its 50th anniversary, Hanks resurrected the character of Doug, a staunch Trump-supporting conservative who first appeared in a 2016 sketch. Clad in a jeans jacket over an American Eagle shirt and sporting a Make America Great Again red hat, Hanks participated in 'Black Jeopardy!,' a recurring SNL sketch. 'Welcome to 'Black Jeopardy,' the only 'Jeopardy' where every single viewer fully understood Kendrick's halftime performance,' host Kenan Thompson/Darnell Hayes quipped, referencing Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the Super Bowl.As in the 2016 sketch, Hanks/Doug initially hesitated to shake Thompson's hand. 'Don't like that, woah, woah, woah,' Hanks said, adopting a southern drawl, before eventually agreeing. 'Maybe I'll start a show for you to come and we'll call it 'White Jeopardy,'' Hanks quipped. 'We don't need it. We don't need it,' Thompson responded. The sketch triggered outrage among MAGA supporters who deemed Hanks' portrayal of a Trump voter offensive. Mario Nawfal, host of The Roundtable Show, labeled the sketch 'Tom Hanks as racist Trump supporter' as SNL's 'tone-deaf moment' on social media platform X, arguing that it fell flat. 'Hollywood still doesn't get it: Portraying Trump supporters as racist caricatures while he's winning record minority support. SNL's trying 2016 jokes in 2025,' he added.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TOMHANKS SATURDAYNIGHTLIVE MAGA DONALDTRUMP POLITICS SATIRE CONTROVERSY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carrie Underwood's Shifting Political Stance: From LGBTQ+ Ally to MAGA SupporterThis article examines the controversial shift in Carrie Underwood's political views, from a perceived LGBTQ+ ally to a supporter of Donald Trump. It explores the potential business motivations behind this change, highlighting the pressure to avoid political controversy in the country music genre and the commercial success she achieved by aligning with right-wing figures.

Read more »

Trump Supporter Claims 'Constitutional Crisis' Caused by Judges, Not TrumpCNN political commentator Scott Jennings argued that the so-called 'constitutional crisis' is not due to President Trump's policies but rather federal judges attempting to overstep their bounds by setting broad federal policy.

Read more »

Steve Bannon says MAGA populism will win — as Trump is surrounded by billionairesFormer Trump adviser Steve Bannon says he doesn't believe the president-elect will listen to 'tech oligarchs' over the right-wing populist movement that helped him secure another White House term.

Read more »

Steve Bannon says MAGA populism will win — as Trump is surrounded by billionairesFormer Trump adviser Steve Bannon says he doesn't believe the president-elect will listen to 'tech oligarchs' over the right-wing populist movement that helped him secure another White House term.

Read more »

Raucous MAGA rally punctuates events celebrating Trump on eve of his inaugurationSupporters filled nearly all of the 20,000-plus-seat Capital One Arena on Sunday to hear a performance by Kid Rock, who performed “All Summer Long” despite a cold mix of rain and snow falling outside.

Read more »

Singer Joy Villa turns heads in custom MAGA Trump flag gown at Hispanic Inaugural BallToday's Video Headlines: 01/19/25

Read more »