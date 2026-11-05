Hangman Returns to Marvel as Punisher Replacement in Spider-Woman

Marvel introduces the lethal vigilante Hangman in Spider-Woman #1, potentially replacing the Punisher after a major Avengers conflict with Frank Castle.

Marvel Comics has officially launched a new narrative direction in Spider-Woman by introducing Harlan Krueger, a lethal vigilante who is rapidly taking the place of Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher. This significant shift occurs in the premiere issue of the new series, written by Dan Watters with art by Andrea Broccardo, Mattia Iacono, and Joe Sabino. The publication establishes a high-stakes environment where Jessica Drew must confront an enemy whose methods rival the most dangerous antiheroes in the publisher's history.

Hangman Return to New York Streets

Harlan Krueger, also known as the Hangman, has returned to the Marvel Universe after being presumed dead since 1982 . First appearing in 1973 , this character is a vicious vigilante who originally began his career in Los Angeles, slaughtering criminals with a scythe and noose. Although his apparent death was recorded in Bizarre Adventures issue 31 , this new storyline reveals that Krueger faked his demise to operate as a killer for hire while maintaining his specific targets. He has now relocated to New York, bringing his brutal brand of justice back into the spotlight after decades of absence.

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Jessica Drew And Carnage Threat

The new volume positions Jessica Drew in a precarious position as she takes on the role of a professional investigator for the Daily Bugle . In this capacity, she reports directly to star reporter Ben Urich while working to uncover the truth behind a series of grisly crimes. Simultaneously, she is dealing with the internal threat of the Carnage symbiote. Although the serial killer symbiote is currently at its weakest, its violent instincts are slowly seeping into Jessica Drew's mind, complicating her investigation and moral compass. This dual burden creates a fragile status quo for the protagonist.

Targeting New York Criminal Elements

Krueger has initiated a brutal campaign against New York's underworld, starting with the public hanging of various gang enforcers. His violence escalated to a gory massacre in a hospital, where he specifically targeted the minions of gang leader Tombstone . The catalyst for this renewed rampage was the near-death of his daughter, Christine , during a gang war crossfire. This personal tragedy has driven him to resume his one-man war, proving that his twisted sense of morality remains as dangerous as ever. He executes anyone he deems to be corrupting society, including movie directors whose films he views as harmful influences.

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Stakeholder Responses to Violence

Alison Sante, who was Krueger's former partner and Christine's mother, is actively trying to stop the rampage. She believes that once Krueger considers his work finished, he will kidnap Christine and disappear, urging Jessica Drew to intervene immediately. Krueger's behavior is described as erratic and incautious, lacking the tactical discipline that defines other vigilantes. He also exhibits a disturbing sexist streak, operating under the delusion that he is rescuing women from dangerous situations by kidnapping them. This approach contrasts sharply with the structured operational methods of other characters in the Marvel Universe.

Future Implications For Marvel Heroes

With the Avengers launching Volume 10 and teasing an arc titled The Red Line , speculation is mounting regarding the Punisher. This arc likely involves a confrontation with Frank Castle , which may force the team to take him to justice. Consequently, the introduction of the Hangman may be a strategic move by Marvel to fill the void of a street-level lethal vigilante. This positioning allows readers to see a Punisher-like figure without the usual sympathy granted to Castle. The first issue of Spider-Woman is currently available, setting the stage for these complex character dynamics to unfold.