After tracking the suspect to Mexico, investigators say they tied two deaths to one man

A local handyman will stand trial on murder charges connected to two Ventura County slayings that took place two years apart, following a four-day preliminary hearing, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Christian Alexandre Hillairet, 27, is accused in the May 2025 bludgeoning death of Carolyn Nino De Rivera, 26, in upper Ojai, as well as the separate November 2023 death of Ventura city resident William Thompson. Dist. Atty. Erik Nasarenko said Hillairet also faces special allegations including the commission of more than one murder, use of a deadly weapon and prior serious or violent felony convictions.in Rosarito, Baja California.

Also read Ventura man sentenced to 61 years to life for shooting at girlfriend

The district attorney’s office said it was only during that investigation that the sheriff’s and Ventura police departments connected Hillairet to the earlier death of Thompson, 46, whose decomposing body was found near railroad tracks. In both cases, the victims were apparently bludgeoned to death. Prosecutors have not stated motives for the deaths. At the time in June 2025, Nasarenko characterized the case against Hillairet as a “chilling pattern of violence and cruelty.

Advertisement

”Hillairet is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 3 in Ventura County Superior Court. He is being held without the possibility of bail. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion. But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad.

Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected. Planet Hollywood: How Yanuni’s Richard Ladkani and Dax Dasilva Found a New Audience for Climate Films Host Miranda Green speaks with director Richard Ladkani and executive producer Dax Dasilva about their Oscar-shortlisted documentary Yanuni, which follows an Indigenous activist fighting to protect the Amazon rainforest.