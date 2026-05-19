Handyman in Georgia Creates Unconventional 'Gas Saver' - Alternative Fuel Vehicle, DIY Modifications

A resourceful 30-year-old handyman from Ellenwood, Georgia, has created an unconventional yet effective 'gas saver' by installing a two-gallon, one-piston engine from a power washer into a broken pink Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper - a small, battery-operated toy car. He mounts a rack on top as well and takes it to the supermarket to transport groceries. The inventive solution follows the soaring cost of gasoline, which is reshaping everyday decisions and inspiring creative workarounds across the country, with many turning to fuel-efficient choices.

The 30-year-old handyman from Ellenwood, Georgia , sticks a two-gallon, one-piston engine from a power washer into a broken pink Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper - a battery-operated toy car less than four feet tall.

Through the use of a lawnmower-like rip cord, he takes it out for a spin to the supermarket, where he mounts a rack for groceries. His real car, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz convertible, costs about $90 to fill. He notes that 'that's too much' and prefers this unconventional vehicle. The high cost of gasoline is reshaping everyday decisions and inspiring creative workarounds across the country, with less fuel-efficient SUVs and light trucks being replaced by alternatives like public transport





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Home Improvement DIY Creative Solutions Handyman Georgia Unconventional Vehicle DIY Modifications Alternative Fuel Creative Solution Surging Gasoline Prices Fuel-Efficient Choices

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