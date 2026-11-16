A handwritten draft of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech is on display at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta before being auctioned by Christie's in January, where it is expected to fetch more than $10 million.

A handwritten draft of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech is going on public display in his hometown of Atlanta before it is sold at auction in January.

The draft, written in blue pen with crossed-out words, offers an intimate look at the writing of the famous speech. It is expected to sell for more than $10 million, according to Christie's, which is handling the sale. The speech was delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It reflects on the shameful legacy of slavery, segregation and discrimination and looks forward with hope to future equality for the country's Black citizens.

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The handwritten draft is titled 'Normalcy - Never Again,' a detail not widely known. The words that became most famous do not appear in the draft.

Ad Libbed Dream Refrain Added On Stage

'The I have a dream' refrain was added by King as he stood before a crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered on the National Mall for the March on Washington. Watching footage from that day, it is 'almost like an electric charge goes through him and he is overcome and he goes on the riff about I have a dream - that was ad-libbed from the stage,' said Jill Savitt, president and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

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'It shows a genius at work, that these words didn't just spill out perfectly,' Savitt said. Other key parts of the speech are there in the civil rights icon's own handwriting, including the opening lines and the powerful finish invoking an African American spiritual. The seven pages from a pad of yellow, lined paper are displayed in two cases in the Atlanta museum's gallery devoted to the March on Washington.

Video of King delivering the speech is projected on the wall behind them. King completed the handwritten draft in his hotel room in the wee hours of the morning, less than 12 hours before it was delivered, according to Christie's. It was then given to assistants to be typed and sent to the media. Peter Klarnet, a specialist in books and manuscripts at Christie's, said he was 'just blown away' when he first saw the draft.

It is so close to the final typed version that it must be the final handwritten draft, he said.

'It's such an important piece of American history and it's a part of world history,' Klarnet said. 'This is a speech that inspired all of us to do better. ' The draft was discovered in the late 1990s by Xernona Clayton, who worked alongside her husband, speechwriter Edward Clayton, in the civil rights movement. Edward Clayton was among the multiple advisers who helped King hash out the content of the speech.

Clayton Family Discovered Draft in Desk

Xernona Clayton found the draft three decades after her husband's death, in a drawer of his desk, tucked inside an envelope labeled 'speech.

' 'The two of them gelled with writing and words,' Xernona Clayton said in a Christie's news release. 'They would go back and forth and there was such respect. Dr. King, who was a great thinker, said Ed was so good at getting his words on paper and putting them in the right place at the right time.

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' Clayton knew the document was important but didn't realize it was the only remaining handwritten draft and stuck it back in the drawer, finding it there again just two years ago. Clayton, who established the Still Marching Irrevocable Charitable Unitrust to advance causes important to her, decided after consultation with trusted advisers to sell the draft to support charities that advance her own legacy and that of King.

The organizations that will benefit include the Xernona Clayton Foundation and the King Center in Atlanta.

'I am so grateful for the opportunity to give this amazing speech new life, and to give new life to people who are in need,' Clayton said. 'And we cannot wait to give that first gift. ' King's two remaining living children, the Rev. Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, said in the Christie's release that they are grateful the sale will support the legacy of the movement their father helped build.

'It is poetic that the past will protect the future,' Martin Luther King III said. 'We are grateful that this treasure was preserved over decades by the Clayton family. It is a remarkable piece of history that shines a light on our father's process as he prepared to make a speech that so profoundly affected the course of the civil rights movement and our nation.

Now, for the first time, the public will have the opportunity to be inspired by this document.

Draft Displayed in Atlanta Before Auction

' The draft is being publicly displayed for the first time at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta from Monday through Sunday. It will then be shown at Christie's in New York from Jan. 15, King's birthday, through Jan. 21 before being offered for auction on Jan. 22. Klarnet said they are also trying to arrange additional showings of the draft before the sale.

The display in Atlanta includes two cases in the museum's gallery devoted to the March on Washington, with video of King delivering the speech projected on the wall behind them.