Benz takes us another step towards self-driving.

buzz by, proof that the autonomous revolution has hit the Bay Area. Still, those are all limited-use cars, summoned via smartphone, taking you to your destination, then disappearing from your life as quickly as they arrived.

When it comes to cars you can actually own, various manufacturers are making meaningful strides toward autonomy, but all in the form of driver assistance. These systems do some of the driving some of the time, but under the active supervision of the driver behind the wheel.

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Next year, Mercedes-Benz is taking its own step forward with advanced driver assistance in the form of Hands-Free Highway Assist and MB. Drive Assist Pro. To get an early look, I visited that haven of autonomy for some laps of the Bay in the best that Mercedes has to offer. My first go was behind the wheel of a GLS, Mercedes-Benz's largest and most luxurious SUV.

In the high-performance AMG flavor, it's also reasonably fun to drive, but my job for the morning was to sit back and take my hands off the wheel. Hands-Free Highway Assist is an upcoming feature that will let the driver go hands-free on limited, designated, divided highways.

The driver will need to keep paying attention — an eye-tracking camera ensures that — but they can at least sit back and let the car handle the highway drone at speeds up to 85 mph. I started in Alameda and made my way up to the 880, a highway still littered with the remains of the morning gridlock.

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Once there, I just turned on cruise control and waited for the visual indicators on the gauge cluster and heads-up display to change from a green steering wheel with green hands to a green steering wheel with gray hands. That subtle cue proved to be the first problem. In the bright California morning sunlight, I struggled to spot the subtle color change on the HUD.

On the gauge cluster, the indicator is positioned up in the corner, blocked by the steering wheel. But eventually I spotted the signal, took my hands off, and that was that. The SUV and I just kept on going. It was entirely uneventful, which is exactly how these things are supposed to go.

That didn't mean it was a completely passive experience, though. Traffic was thick and moving at various speeds across many lanes, and before long the GLS started to pick its way through, moving with intention and even aggression at times to maintain my chosen speed. As my exit approached, it even changed lanes to the right, ensuring I was in as good a position as possible to get where I needed to go.

The automatic lane changes in the GLS generally worked well, but there was one moment when the SUV failed to detect a rapidly approaching car in the left lane and tried to change directly into its path. I had to grab the wheel to override. Overriding is easy to do. There's none of the wrestling for control that some other assisted driving systems require.

You just take the wheel and do what you like. The only issue I had was that after overriding the system, it often took 10 to 20 seconds before I could take my hands off the wheel again. That's a far cry from other systems already on the road, like GM's Super Cruise. With that system, you just take the wheel, change lanes, then let go again.

BMW's latest Highway Assistant inThe other issue I had on the highway was frequent disengagements, where the GLS SUV would suddenly demand I put my hands back on the wheel even though there wasn't much going on. Later in the day, I went out in an S-Class for a lap over the Bay Bridge, and things were even worse. I had at least a half-dozen disengagements during a roughly 45-minute loop.

I was told that the system is being quite conservative to start, handing over control early whenever it sees a complicated situation is ahead. Hopefully that improves quickly, because the constant hand-offs made using the system more annoying than relaxing. After my highway time, I got to meander through downtown San Francisco in a GLC SUV equipped with Mercedes-Benz's upcoming MB. Drive Assist Pro feature.

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This system works exclusively off the highway and requires hands on the wheel. You don't have to exactly be locked in at ten-and-two, but at least some constant contact with the steering is needed. Do that, and the car basically drives itself, working its way through traffic, navigating intersections and roundabouts, avoiding jaywalkers, and basically doing everything needed to do to survive in a bustling place like SF.

Plug a destination into the integrated nav system, and it'll even handle all the turns. , but this year I got behind the wheel. San Francisco isn't perhaps the most manic city on the planet, but it's up there, full of double parkers and a remarkable number of people making U-turns with no warning. The GLC, seeing the world through 10 cameras plus five radar sensors, handled it all without issue.

It calmly navigated pedestrians , cyclists and all manner of bad drivers. During my journey, which took nearly an hour, I only needed to intervene once, tapping the accelerator at one point when the car got stuck sitting at an intersection. In terms of driving behavior, the only weirdness was the SUV occasionally stopping at an intersection, creeping forward and then stopping again. Otherwise, it was faultless.

Conservative at times, moving cautiously through complicated situations, but never so slowly that I felt like a road hazard. I was told that Mercedes is considering making this configurable, a sort of aggression slider that would allow you to tailor the behavior of your car to your mood at the moment. Starting on the slow-and-steady side, though, seems like the right approach. I was hugely impressed by how well the hands-on, point-to-point system worked.

It took all the stress out of driving on city streets and worked with an ease and assurance often lacking in a certain other point-to-point driving system with aI was less impressed on the highway. The frequent disengagements and limited operating domain mean that Hands-free Highway Assistant is well behind competing offerings from BMW, Ford and General Motors, despite not being released yet. It is coming soon, though.

Look for it in the spring of 2027 on compatible cars, which right now includes the 2027 S-Class, GLS and AMG GT 4-door Coupe. It'll also be available as an option on the 2027 CLA, GLB, C-Class, GLC and GLE as part of the MB. Drive Assist system. The MB.

Drive Assist Pro point-to-point navigation feature is slated for release next year for 2027 CLA Electric, GLE, GLS and S-Class models, with the company promising more to come in 2028. Some California customers will get a chance to enter an early access program later this year. Specific costs for these features have not been finalized. That might feel a little slow and limited since this tech is already prevalent on many other brands today. However, given the safety-related aspects of these systems and