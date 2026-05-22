'Hands-free, super-intuitive' driving -- Stellantis partners Wayve for self-driving technology

Stellantis, one of the world's largest automotive makers, is collaborating with Wayve, an autonomous driving intelligence company, to embed Wayve's self-driving technology on its STLA AutoDrive platform. The partnership aims to offer hands-free driving and collaborate in scaling up the manufacturing of self-driving vehicles. Meanwhile, an industry boss criticized self-driving cars' lack of 'common sense' amid botched driving attempts in the US.

Stellantis - one of the world's largest automotive makers - has joined the autonomous driving race by partnering with automated driving intelligence company Wayve . The collaboration aims to offer hands-free driving and integrate Wayve 's artificial intelligence driving software into Stellantis ' STLA AutoDrive platform.

This partnership will enable Stellantis cars to utilize hands-free, supervised Level 2++ driving on urban roads and highways. Stellantis has recently invested in Wayve and is now building out the collaboration to scale-up the manufacturing of self-driving vehicles. The first vehicle integration is planned for North America in 2028. Wayve is already conducting Level 4 fully autonomous live driving trials in London in partnership with Uber, the largest market where Uber is piloting autonomous vehicles.

Stellantis, which owns Peugeot and Citroen, has partnered with AI autonomous driving firm Wayve to embed Wayve's self-driving tech its STLA AutoDrive platform. The move towards hands-free, door-to-door driving is a significant step forward in Stellantis' strategy. The collaboration between Stellantis and Wayve will create a genuinely intuitive and enjoyable hands-free driving experience, as stated by Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. Wayve's end-to-end AI approach allows for faster deployment and continuous improvement through real-world data.

The technology will evolve toward more advanced levels of automation over time as regulations allow and customer expectations increase. Stellantis's partnership with Wayve comes as an industry boss slammed self-driving cars for lacking 'common sense'. Igal Raichelgauz, chief executive of Autobrains, warned that autonomous cars learning by example 'is not enough'. Raichelgauz stated that some manufacturers 'feeding examples' of road conditions to their self-driving vehicles can lead to issues if something unexpected happens





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Stellantis Autonomous Driving Wayve Hands-Free Driving Fully Autonomous Driving STLA Autodrive Platform Artificial Intelligence Driving Software Human-Like Driving Behaviour Self-Driving Cars Industry Boss Common Sense

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