Handmaking & Traditional Craft Workshop for Teens

Teens ages 13+ are invited to explore the world of handmade crafts and traditional techniques in this exciting workshop.

Unleash your teen's creativity with our exciting Handmaking & Traditional Craft Workshop! This engaging workshop, designed for ages 13 and above, will take place on Monday, February 17th, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Led by a team of skilled educators and professional artists, your teen will dive into the world of handmade crafts and traditional techniques through various mediums.

Get ready for hands-on experiences with tiny ceramic wheel throwing, lino carving to create unique stamps, and the rewarding art of block printing. We'll guide them through creating fun, high-quality crafts they can proudly take home. The workshop is structured to enhance skills, ignite creativity, and explore a diverse range of materials. Projects are carefully tailored to match each teen's age, ability, and interests. To ensure a comfortable and enjoyable workshop experience, please remind your teen to bring a refillable water bottle and a healthy snack (no candy or peanut products, please). For teens attending nearby camps within Liberty Station, we are happy to walk them from their camp to the studio if their camp ends as our workshop begins. If your teen wishes to stay during the lunch hour from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, we offer a supervised space where they can enjoy their lunch (not provided) and participate in an additional craft activity. Please visit our Lunch Supervision page for more information. Teens are welcome to bring their lunch to eat in the studio or head out to purchase lunch and return to enjoy it in the studio, depending on your family's preferences.Please note that dates and times of events are subject to change without notice. Always verify the most up-to-date schedule on the event organizer's website before attending.





