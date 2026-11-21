WHILE SNOW ON THE GROUND… might be one iconic underfoot symbol of the holiday season, and crunchy fallen leaves, too, there is another sort of ground-covering staple that makes it feel like Christmas is coming, at least in Laguna Beach: It’s sawdust.

might be one iconic underfoot symbol of the holiday season, and crunchy fallen leaves, too, there is another sort of ground-covering staple that makes it feel like Christmas is coming, at least in Laguna Beach: It's sawdust.

The rustic material blankets the pretty pathways of the, the annual arts-and-crafts-and-Santa-and-snacks spectacular, a five-weekend whimsy that opens Nov. 20, 2026. Like its summertime counterpart, an event that runs daily for more than two months, the colder-weather version has artisans making art before your eyes, all sorts of handmade goods for sale, live music, noshables for sale, and an atmosphere that feels a little elvish, a little forest-y, and picturesque as all get-out.

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The difference, however, is this: Santa stops by the Sawdust Wintery Fantasy — Kris Kringle is too busy in the summer, making toys, to attend — and Christmas decorations line the stalls and entrance. There are often carolers, too, and hearing old songs ring out through the winding market is a treat.is the opening date, and the whole sparkly shebang will wrap up Dec. 20.

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It's open Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 o'clock, giving later-in-the-day visitors a little starlit magic. The entertainment schedule is live on the site, as well as when Mr. Claus will be stopping by the revelries. And discovering the dozens of artists set to display, sell their one-of-a-kind wares, blow glass, and set brush to canvas at the creative destination?

That, too, is This is the 36th Annual Sawdust Winter Fantasy, by the by, but the Sawdust Arts Festival's roots are deep: It was founded in the 1960s. Want to attend? A single-day ticket is $5.50-$12.50, while a pass is priced at $35.50.