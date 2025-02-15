Handling Extra Guests at a Christmas Dinner

This article discusses how to handle requests from friends to bring extra guests to a Christmas dinner. It emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries and communicating clearly with friends about the nature of the event. The author suggests having an open conversation with friends outside of the holiday season to clarify expectations and address any potential misunderstandings.

Published: Feb. 15, 2025, 2:00 a.m. In today's Asking Eric column, R. Eric Thomas responds to someone who isn't sure if they handled a situation appropriately when they denied a friend who wanted to bring extra guests to a holiday party. Christmas is a very difficult time for me, and I typically don’t celebrate as I don’t have any close family, and it only brings back painful memories. I moved a couple years ago and found a very great group of friends that have quickly become my chosen family.

I was determined to take back how I felt about Christmas and began to host a Christmas dinner. I love to cook so I make pretty much everything for my friend group. I've done this for three years now and it's been such a godsend (same group of people every year too) and has made me enjoy Christmas again, finally. This past one, a couple of my friends asked if they could bring a friend or two … or three the day of the dinner and I politely said, "I am sorry, but this is more of a family-style Christmas dinner, and I only want my family around me." I felt bad, but, to me, this is my family and since I am making everything, I already accounted for everyone who RSVP'd. Did I handle this appropriately? How should I go about this my next one to make sure everyone knows it is invite-only? I feel that if it was a Christmas party it would be OK to be "the more the merrier" but this was different.Good for you for finding a healthy way to reframe a difficult holiday. The work you did is really wonderful. It's generous of you to host everyone and prepare the whole meal yourself. Your chosen family is lucky to have you. You were completely right to keep the guest list limited to those you intended to invite. Not only is a day-of ask hard to negotiate logistically, but additional guests would change the event. Because a couple of your friends made the ask, as opposed to one, it's a good idea to talk about it one-on-one outside of the Christmas season. You can acknowledge that you had mixed emotions about turning down the requests and also give them some insight into the way you're thinking about your Christmas dinner. Even if they already know they're family and that this dinner has been transformational, it won't hurt to hear it again. It also gives them the opportunity to let you know of any friends that feel like family to them, whom you may want to consider for next year.





