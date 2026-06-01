Handcuffed Armed Robber Flees Police in Dramatic Getaway Despite Being Cuffed

A convicted armed robber with a lengthy criminal record escaped from police after being detained for a suspected stolen vehicle and a firearm, only to be recaptured shortly after. The incident, which occurred in Wales, was captured on body camera footage and resulted in guilty pleas to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of an imitation firearm.

A convicted armed robber managed to speed off from police who found a gun in his car despite being in handcuffs. Officers from Gwent Police pulled over John Robinson, 48, on November 30 last year after suspecting that the Mitsubishi Outlander he was driving was stolen.

Inside the car, they found what appeared to be a handgun, arresting Robinson on the spot and putting him in handcuffs. As officers radioed in the arrest and asked him to get out of the car, the nonchalant-looking career criminal stamped on the accelerator and tried to make his escape. But Robinson who has a criminal record of 37 previous convictions for 98 offences didn't get far before the long arm of the law caught up to him again.

Footage of his botched getaway was released after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and possession of an imitation firearm at Newport Crown Court. In the footage, the arresting officer can be heard saying he believed he had found a potentially stolen vehicle as he tells Robinson: Just jump out of the vehicle for me, mate. The crook grunts as he tells the officer: I'm disabled - to which the officer says: That's fine, take your time.

Career criminal John Robinson tried to escape from Welsh police officers despite being in handcuffs. Police found what later turned out to be an imitation firearm in the white Mitsubishi he was driving. Police later found Robinson and arrested him again. This time he didn't get away.

Robinson in cuffs, makes what looks like an effort to shuffle out of the car before grabbing the wheel and accelerating away. The policeman tries to grab him and yank him out of the car before he is struck by the driver's door and has to beat a retreat while the white SUV takes off with its doors and boot wide open. Police found him a short time later.

Laurence Jones, prosecuting, said: He even told officers how hard it was driving in handcuffs. The court heard that the realistic looking firearm was actually a dysfunctional pistol. Robinson, a grandfather and father of five, was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for three years following his release from custody. He will have to sit an extended retest and pay a victim surcharge.

The incident raises questions about police procedures when handling detained individuals, especially those claiming disabilities. It also highlights the challenges law enforcement faces when dealing with repeat offenders who show a blatant disregard for authority. The fact that Robinson was able to operate a vehicle while handcuffed suggests a need to review how suspects are secured during traffic stops.

Additionally, the presence of a realistic but non-functional firearm complicates the assessment of threats during such encounters. The sentencing reflects the seriousness with which the courts view dangerous driving and possession of imitation firearms, particularly when combined with a lengthy criminal history. Robinson's status as a family man contrasts sharply with his criminal behavior, adding a layer of complexity to public perceptions of offenders.

This case serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of police work and the need for vigilance even after an arrest appears to have been made. The released footage provides a dramatic illustration of how quickly a situation can escalate, putting both officers and the public at risk. The 12-month sentence and driving ban aim to prevent further offenses and protect the community from a repeat offender with a pattern of violating the law





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Handcuffed Escape Police Chase Imitation Firearm Dangerous Driving Repeat Offender

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