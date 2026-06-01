Hancock: A Surprisingly Successful Movie

Hancock, a movie starring Will Smith, received mixed reviews from critics but went on to become one of the top-grossing movies of 2008. The movie follows a reckless, alcoholic superhuman who doesn't remember anything about his past. Despite his poor crime-fighting skills, he becomes a hero to the citizens of Los Angeles, leaving behind a trail of collateral damage. The movie stars Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, and Eddie Marsan, among others. It was directed by Peter Berg and written by Vy Vincent Ngo and Vince Gilligan.

In Hancock , Smith plays a reckless, alcoholic superhuman who doesn't remember anything about his past. Even though he's considered a superhero, the public hates him for how poorly he handles his crime-fighting.

During its theatrical run, Hancock received mixed reviews from critics, leading to a 42% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this, the movie still became one of 2008's top-grossing movies, with a gross of over $629 million worldwide. A scruffy superhero named Hancock protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat.

That's OK with Hancock; he doesn't care what people think and is just as likely to be found dozing on a park bench as saving a damsel in distress. However, after saving the life of a PR executive and meeting the man's beautiful wife, he realizes that he may have a sensitive side after all.

Hancock also starred Charlize Theron as Mary Embrey, Jason Bateman as Ray Embrey, Eddie Marsan as Red, Jae Head as Aaron Embrey, Johnny Galecki as Mike, Thomas Lennon as Jeremy, and more. The film was directed by Peter Berg, with Vy Vincent Ngo and Vince Gilligan writing the screenplay. Producers were Smith, Akiva Goldsman, James Lassiter, and Michael Mann. It was executive-produced by Ian Bryce, Jonathan Mostow, and Richard Saperstein.

Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX's The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia. The movie's success was a surprise to many, given its mixed reviews from critics.

However, it went on to gross over $629 million worldwide, making it one of the top-grossing movies of 2008





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Hancock Will Smith Peter Berg Charlize Theron Jason Bateman Eddie Marsan 2008

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