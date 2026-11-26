Hancock: A Silicon Valley Thanksgiving: 10 reasons to celebrate about our region
‘We live in a place with natural beauty and tremendous diversity. … We’re awash in ingenuity, and we keep changing how the world works.’
In my job at Joint Venture Silicon Valley, I spend most of my time grappling with the region’s considerable challenges. The housing crisis! Economic disparities!
Transportation woes! Sustainability challenges! But in our preoccupation with what’s wrong, it’s easy to lose sight of just how extraordinary this region is. We live in a place with natural beauty and tremendous diversity.
We have a stunning set of cultural assets and amenities, we’re awash in ingenuity and we keep changing how the world works. — We have abundant public lands. A remarkable 34% of the Silicon Valley landscape is open space or public land, thanks to the foresight and tenacity of our predecessors. We also have a vast network of trails and some of the highest-ranked urban park systems in the country.
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