Hana-Kimi Live-Action Drama Premiere Date and Stage Play Schedule Confirmed

Hisaya Nakajo's Hana-Kimi receives a live-action series premiering December 5th, 2026, and a 2027 stage play. Full cast and schedule details revealed.

The long-awaited live-action adaptation of Hisaya Nakajo's beloved manga Hana-Kimi is officially scheduled to premiere on the NTV channel on December 5th, 2026. The eight-episode series will air at 2:30 p.m. JST, which corresponds to 12:30 a.m. EST on the same date. Each episode will run for approximately thirty minutes, bringing the iconic story of crossdressing and high school romance to a new generation of viewers.

Production Crew and Streaming Details

Keisuke Shibata and NTV's Shiori Ueno are serving as the directors for this upcoming live-action series. The writing duties are shared among Fumie Koga, Yuka Arai, and Kazumi Ōki, with overall composition handled by Yōko Tamura. Japanese audiences can stream the series on TVer and Hulu immediately following its broadcast. However, international fans are still awaiting confirmation regarding where the series will stream outside of Japan.

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Cast Announcements and Character Roles

Comic Natalie recently revealed the key cast members for the production. Hana Kawamura will portray the protagonist Mizuki Ashiya, while Makoto Hasegawa from The Rampage plays Izumi Sano. Another member of The Rampage, Itsuki Fujiwara, has been cast as Shūichi Nakatsu. These actors bring their talents to the story centered on Mizuki, who moved from the United States to Japan after becoming enamored with Izumi following a high jump competition.

2027 Stage Play Tour Dates

Following the conclusion of the drama series, a stage play adaptation will take place with the same cast members reprising their roles. Shintarō Sugano is writing and directing the theatrical production. The stage play is scheduled to run from February 13th to 15th, 2027, in Osaka. It will then move to Aichi on February 18th and 19th before concluding its run in Tokyo from March 13th to 22nd, 2027.

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Manga Legacy and Anime Uncertainty

Written and illustrated by Hisaya Nakajo, Hana-Kimi began serialization in Hakusensha in 1996 and reached its conclusion in 2004. The franchise has previously released drama CDs and other adaptations, but the anime's future remains uncertain. The second season of the anime aired in the Summer 2026 season and concluded in September of that year. Fans currently have no information on whether a sequel will ever return.

Shojo Demographic Resurgence

The manga industry has historically been dominated by the Shonen demographic, yet Shojo series like Hana-Kimi offer unique narratives that have gained significant global recognition. Despite being underrated for decades, the franchise continues to expand its reach. This new live-action project highlights the enduring popularity of Nakajo's work, which centers on Mizuki crossdressing as a boy to attend an all-boys school alongside her idol.