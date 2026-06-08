Han Solo and Boba Fett to Face Off in New Star Wars Graphic Novel

Star Wars fans have been debating for years who would win in a one-on-one battle between Han Solo and Boba Fett. The upcoming graphic novel, Star Wars: Smugglers and Scoundrels - Race for Jabba's Bounty, may finally provide the answer. The book, set for release on September 25, 2026, follows Han Solo and Chewbacca as they attempt to recover a precious family heirloom lost by Jabba the Hutt. However, they're not the only ones after the prize, and a cast of familiar characters, including Boba Fett, Aurra Sing, and Greedo, will be joining the hunt.

Star Wars is set to get a new release this fall, and this upcoming space adventure will put Han Solo and Boba Fett on a collision course.

The only question now is whether this showdown will finally determine, once and for all, who will win in a face-off between the legendary smuggler and bounty hunter, or if fans will once again be left speculating about the outcome of a battle between these two iconic figures. The Star Wars fandom is no stranger to turning to discussion platforms like Reddit, Comic Vine, and countless forums to debate the outcomes of hypothetical matchups between legendary characters.

Among the most frequently discussed pairings are Han Solo and Boba Fett. While the two have crossed paths multiple times throughout Star Wars canon, they have yet to engage in a true, one-on-one duel.

However, with Han Solo and Boba Fett pursuing the same prize in their next Star Wars appearance, the chances of finally seeing the two face off are higher than ever. Such a showdown could at last elevate their traditional hunter-versus-target dynamic into a rivalry between duelists, potentially settling one of the fandom's most intriguing debates in the upcoming Star Wars: Smugglers and Scoundrels - Race for Jabba's Bounty.

Han Solo's Upcoming Star Wars Graphic Novel Pits Him Against Boba Fett Main Cover by Christian Colbert for Star Wars: Smugglers and Scoundrels Vol. 1 - Race For Jabba's Bounty (2026) Set for release on September 25, 2026, Mad Cave Studios' Star Wars: Smugglers and Scoundrels Vol. 1 - Race For Jabba's Bounty is an all-new original Star Wars graphic novel. Clocking in at 112 pages of adventure, the book will be available in both hardcover and trade paperback formats for $19.99 and $14.99, respectively.

Brought to life by the creative talents of writer Cavan Scott and artist Christian Colbert, Race For Jabba's Bounty welcomes readers of all ages but is specifically geared toward middle-grade audiences. As such, it makes for a perfect purchase for longtime Star Wars fans looking to pass their Star Wars fever on to younger Gen Z and older Gen Alpha readers.

The story revolves around the notorious crime boss Jabba the Hutt losing a precious family heirloom and enlisting Han Solo and Chewbacca aboard the trusty Millennium Falcon to recover it. However, Solo and Chewbacca won't be the only scoundrels racing across the galaxy to get their hands on the treasure first.

The official synopsis for the graphic novel teases that everyone's favorite fast-talking Lepi Jaxxon T. Tumperakki, and his lucky Rabbit's Foot, the legendary Boba Fett, Aurra Sing, Greedo, and more will also be joining the hunt. The result is a tale described as a rip-roaring ride full of risky maneuvers, double-crosses, and questionable morals as smugglers and scoundrels from across the galaxy race to recover Jabba's prize!

With Han Solo and Boba Fett confirmed to be pursuing the same prize, the story has the potential to finally address the hotly debated topics among Star Wars fans: who would win in a one-on-one battle between these two galactic legends? Looking back at Star Wars continuity, Han Solo and Boba Fett have never actually engaged in a traditional one-on-one duel.

The closest they came was in The Empire Strikes Back, where Fett tracked Han and ultimately helped facilitate his capture on Cloud City. Rather than a direct fight, their rivalry has historically been defined by the hunter-and-prey dynamic between bounty hunter and target. With a tangible prize at stake in Race For Jabba's Bounty, however, Star Wars fans may finally get the chance to see Boba Fett and Han Solo face off in an outright duel





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Star Wars Han Solo Boba Fett Graphic Novel Smugglers And Scoundrels Jabba's Bounty

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