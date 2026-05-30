Hamptons residents shelling out tens of thousands for ‘tightest vagina’ as demands for peak sexual performance skyrocket

While size has always mattered in one of the world’s richest summer playgrounds, now it’s the women — from sex-obsessed housewives to husband-hunters to swingers — demanding peak sexual…

Those demanding “the tightest vagina” on the East End are shelling out tens of thousands for the privilege of a private house call to get it, a gynecologist told The Post.

Size has always mattered in one of the world’s richest summer playgrounds, but now it’s the women –from sex-obsessed housewives to husband-hunters to swingers — demanding peak sexual performance.

“We know men like to have the biggest penis, but now women” are demanding to upgrade their sexual equipment, saidDr. Amir Marashi, a gynecologist who opened his first office in Sag Harbor, promises “the best orgasm the Hamptons” with his procedures that help enhance sexual pleasure. , who caters to jet-setting patients around the world, making house calls to mansions and castles or the yacht via private helicopter — for a minimum of $20,000, he said.

The board-certified gynecologist boldly declared, “I promise you’ll have the best orgasms in the Hamptons. ”The season’s hottest status symbol in the Hamptons is the “tightest vagina,” gyno guru Dr. Marashi told The Post. Patients have propositioned him for sex “too many times” – inviting him to test his work personally, which the married doc insisted he always gently declines.

“Somebody may feel, ‘Well, he’s a doctor’ or ‘he’s a vagina whisperer,’ but it’s absolutely a no-no,” insisted Marashi, an Iranian native whose father was a surgeon. “It’s not a service that I do . . . regularly.

But when they request it, I absolutely help them. I attend one of their sessions, and I watch them,” he said, noting that he will make recommendations. For his royal patients who have more than one wife, there’s even a little healthy competition between the multiple spouses. Jet-setting gynecologist Dr. Marashi charges a minimum of $20,000 for house calls at patients’ mansions — or yachts — for patients who demand peak sexual pleasure on land or sea.

After attending to the “wife of a minister in Dubai,” Marashi said he received a flurry of unusual requests.

“Four other women come and they’re all his wives and each of them would say, ‘I wanna be the tightest one,’ ‘I wanna be the tightest one,’” the doc recalled. As the Hamptons season gets in full swing, Marashi is prepping for a yacht call.

“I’m doing orgasm injections for a guy, his wife, and I believe his wife’s girlfriend,” said the doc who recommends immediate sex sessions to activate the recharged organs. One patient “didn’t want me to go to their house from the front, so they wound up sending a boat for me docking right into the back entrance,” he said.

“I literally tell him he took me from point A to OMG,” longtime patient, Michelle, gushed to The Post. After “strong” exosome treatments derived from stem cells, she heard “angels singing during sex,” the kind of pleasure “I only read about. ” Dr. Amir Marashi, a gynecologist who opened his first office in Sag Harbor, promises"the best orgasm the Hamptons" with his procedures that help enhance sexual pleasure.

Jet-setting gynecologist Dr. Marashi charges a minimum of $20,000 for house calls at patients' mansions -- or yachts -- for patients who demand peak sexual pleasure on land or sea.





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