Hampton vs. Drexel College Basketball Preview

Get ready for an exciting college basketball showdown as Hampton takes on Drexel. This preview delves into the key stats, player matchups, and recent performances of both teams to help you predict the outcome of this crucial conference game.

Hampton will play Drexel after Noah Farrakhan scored 28 points in Hampton 's 84-75 win over the Northeastern Huskies. The Pirates have gone 6-4 at home. Hampton scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game. The Dragons are 5-7 in conference matchups. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cole Hargrove averaging 4.6. Hampton scores 73.5 points, 6.5 more per game than the 67.0 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 70.9 points per game, 1.

5 fewer than the 72.4 Hampton allows.Kyrese Mullen is averaging 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games. Hargrove is averaging 9.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Dragons. Kobe Magee is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game. Dragons: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points





