Hampstead Heath Rangers Install 'No Swimming' Signs to Protect Bird Sanctuary from Disruptive Swimmers

Park rangers at Hampstead Heath have installed signs and ordered swimmers out of the Model Boating Pond after crowds ignored the sanctuary's purpose, disturbing nesting birds and wildlife during a heatwave.

Park rangers at Hampstead Heath have taken urgent action to protect a bird sanctuary pond from disruptive swimmers. Over recent days, the Model Boating Pond, designated as a safe haven for nesting birds, has been overrun by crowds seeking relief from high temperatures.

Footage shows dozens of people splashing, throwing balls, and performing somersaults in the water, disturbing the local duck and swan populations. The situation has drawn sharp condemnation from residents, who describe the area as having turned into a 'party destination' with noise and music lasting until 2am. Despite the installation of 'no swimming' signs and rangers ordering people out, many continue to ignore the rules.

The sanctuary was established just weeks ago with £50,000 in public funding, aimed at providing a protected habitat. Local walkers and conservationists express deep frustration, accusing the City of London Corporation (COL), which manages the heath, of failing to enforce regulations. Video evidence shows swimmers kicking ducks off an inflatable and chasing them to secluded parts of the pond. Josephine McCarthy, a resident, voiced the community's distress, highlighting dangers such as sunscreen pollution in the water.

The COL responded, stating that swimming is only permitted in designated lifeguarded ponds and that enforcement actions, including fines and arrests, will be taken where necessary. The RSPB emphasized the critical breeding season for birds, noting that disturbance can lead to nest abandonment. Experts warn that the ongoing human activity poses severe risks to wildlife during a vulnerable period. The conflict underscores the tension between public recreation and conservation efforts in one of London's most beloved green spaces





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hampstead Heath Bird Sanctuary Swimming Ban Wildlife Disturbance City Of London Corporation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sunseekers Swarm Hampstead Heath Wildlife Ponds During Heatwave, Endangering Nesting SwansHundreds of visitors invaded protected wildlife ponds on Hampstead Heath, ignoring no-swimming signs and disturbing nesting swans and cygnets, sparking outrage from locals and wildlife advocates who criticize the City of London Corporation for inadequate enforcement.

Read more »

Sunseekers Invade Hampstead Heath's Wildlife Ponds, Turning it 'into a Beach Club'Hundreds of sunseekers invaded Hampstead Heath's wildlife ponds during the heatwave, turning it 'into a beach club'. The protected birds and cygnets were seen waddling nearby as dogs, unless they are assistance dogs, are not allowed in the pond areas.

Read more »

Sunseekers Invade Hampstead Heath's Wildlife Ponds, Putting Swans and Cygnets at RiskHundreds of revellers invaded Hampstead Heath's wildlife ponds during the heatwave, where swans were nesting, and turned it into a beach club. The RSPB has warned that disturbance from swimmers can cause parent birds to abandon their nests, putting eggs and chicks at risk.

Read more »

Russian Tech Entrepreneur Lists Hampstead Mansion with Batman-Inspired Batcave for £30 MillionA Russian dating app magnate has put his London mansion on the market for nearly £30 million, featuring a meticulously reconstructed subterranean complex modeled after the Batcave from The Dark Knight. The unfinished 'shell and core' property spans over 14,500 square feet and includes a hidden workshop, retractable floorboards, a convertible pool-dancefloor, and high-tech infrastructure, inviting a new owner to complete the visionary project.

Read more »