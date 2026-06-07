Hampshire Police Warned Against Issuing Statement During Henry Nowak Murder Trial Over Case Integrity Concerns

Hampshire Police were advised by the Crown Prosecution Service not to release a statement about disinformation during the trial of Henry Nowak's killer, Vickrum Digwa, due to risks of prejudicing the case. The advice came amid widespread public outrage following the release of bodycam footage showing police handcuffing the dying 18-year-old student. The case has sparked debates over policing, 'two-tier' justice, and political interference.

Hampshire Police intended to release a statement addressing online disinformation during the trial of Henry Nowak 's murderer but were cautioned by the Crown Prosecution Service that such a move could compromise the case's integrity.

The police force had observed widespread misinformation and feared potential public disorder following the tragic death of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. Nowak was fatally stabbed six times with a ceremonial dagger by Vickrum Digwa in December after Digwa fabricated a story about being a victim of a racist attack. Despite Nowak's desperate pleas to officers that he had been stabbed and could not breathe, police handcuffed him as he lay dying, even arresting him based on Digwa's false claims.

The release of distressing bodycam footage showing these final moments sparked national outrage and led to protests, some turning violent, with eleven individuals subsequently charged. The proposed police statement aimed to remind the public of the legal restrictions on publishing material that could prejudice an ongoing trial and promised full answers after the proceedings concluded.

However, the CPS emphasized the paramount importance of protecting the trial's integrity, noting that referencing evidence before the judge's final summing-up posed serious risks. Ultimately, the decision not to release the statement rested with Hampshire Police, who confirmed they followed CPS advice. The case has ignited fierce debate about policing standards, with accusations of 'two-tier' policing where ethnic minorities receive preferential treatment.

Hampshire Police have apologized for arresting Nowak, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the force's response. Political figures have weighed in: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged restraint and warned against exploiting the tragedy for division; Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for 'pure, cold rage,' drawing criticism; Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch pointed to 'institutional incompetence' in police training rather than institutional racism; and US Vice President JD Vance linked the murder to broader migration issues, prompting a rebuke from Downing Street for interfering in UK affairs.

The Sunday Times reported that the police statement was designed to counter extensive online misinformation, including demands for untested evidence to be disclosed during the trial. The CPS clarified that while they highlighted legal risks, the operational choice to issue a statement belonged to the police. Hampshire Police's spokeswoman stated their intention was to safeguard the legal process by reminding the public of contempt of court rules.

The case continues to resonate as a symbol of alleged systemic failures in law enforcement and a flashpoint for national debates on race, justice, and political rhetoric





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Hampshire Police Crown Prosecution Service Disinformation Bodycam Footage Two-Tier Policing Institutional Incompetence Public Protests Legal Integrity

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