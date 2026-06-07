Hampshire Police Statement on Disinformation Blocked to Protect Murder Trial Integrity

Hampshire Police planned to address online misinformation during the trial of Henry Nowak's killer but halted after Crown Prosecution Service warned it could jeopardize the case. The advice centered on preserving trial integrity amid viral disinformation, while the police response to Nowak's death faces an independent investigation and national political debate.

Hampshire Police intended to release a statement addressing online disinformation during the trial of Vickrum Digwa , convicted for the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak , but were advised by the Crown Prosecution Service that such a statement could compromise the integrity of the legal proceedings.

The police force had growing concern over widespread misinformation circulating on social media, including speculative claims and unverified details about the case, which raised fears of potential public disorder. Prosecutors stressed that any comment from police about evidence not yet heard in court might prejudice the jury and endanger the entire prosecution.

Consequently, Hampshire Police, after consultation, decided against issuing the statement, acknowledging the CPS's warning while emphasizing their aim to remind the public of the legal restrictions on publishing material that could affect a fair trial. The tragic incident occurred in December when Digwa, who claimed to be the victim of a racist attack, stabbed Nowak six times with a large ceremonial dagger.

Distressing body-worn camera footage released later showed Nowak, handcuffed and ignored as he pleaded for help, telling officers he could not breathe and had been stabbed, while an officer dismissed his claims. Digwa's false allegation led police to treat Nowak as a suspect in his final moments; he was read his rights as he lay dying. Hampshire Police later apologized for this appalling failure.

The footage's publication ignited national outrage, and following Digwa's sentencing, violent protests resulted in eleven individuals being charged. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the police response. Political figures have weighed in: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged restraint and not to exploit the case for division; Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggested 'pure, cold rage,' drawing criticism; and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch pointed to 'institutional incompetence' in police training rather than institutional racism.

International attention arrived when US Vice President JD Vance linked the murder to migration, prompting Downing Street to condemn foreign interference. The case continues to fuel debates over policing, race relations, and the handling of disinformation during high-profile trials





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