Hampshire Police Scandal Sparks Controversial DEI Training Amidst Two-Tier Policing Allegations

A racist scandal in Hampshire police's organised crime unit led to costly diversity training which some officers felt was indoctrination. Critics link these policies to the handling of the Henry Nowak murder case, raising concerns about two-tier policing and equal treatment under the law.

The serious and organised crime unit of Hampshire police is based in an anonymous business park on the outskirts of Basingstoke. Few people have heard of this squad by name but officers working here have been responsible for dismantling major drug trafficking and weapon manufacturing operations, among many other achievements.

But in 2020, SOCU, the acronym by which the team is known, made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Six officers in the unit were found guilty of gross misconduct for racist behaviour after their office was covertly bugged following a tip-off from a whistleblower. The only black member of the team was likened to a mixed-breed dog who had been flown from Africa in a crate and taken to London Zoo, the toxic recordings revealed.

A map of Africa was hung on the wall where he sat – nicknamed Africa Corner – and his colleagues made a point of singing Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier, a song about the first all-black regiment in the US army. Three of the officers who were still serving were dismissed without notice, two who had already left were told that they would have been sacked if they hadn't resigned, and the sixth, a trainee detective, was handed a final warning.

The panel chairman called their conduct shameful. Why are you reading about this scandal today? It is because the allegation of two-tier policing at the heart of the Henry Nowak tragedy – the white teenager treated as a suspect and handcuffed as he lay dying while his Sikh killer was treated as a victim – can be traced back to the policies introduced by this very police force in the immediate aftermath of what happened at SOCU six years earlier.

In Hampshire, the reaction to the SOCU revelations was far-reaching. More than 850,000 pounds was spent on discrimination training following a cultural audit involving up to 6,000 officers who became the first in the country to receive lessons on equalities and inclusion.

They were warned to be careful of microaggression (everyday comment or action that subtly expresses a prejudiced or stereotypical attitude to a marginalised group), introduced to the concept of unconscious bias (automatic stereotypes or prejudices we form about people outside our conscious awareness), and encouraged to become upstanders, someone who actively intervenes, speaks up or takes action when they witness injustice, microaggressions or discriminatory behaviour. The interactive online course for up to 25 participants was delivered in a safe environment (another cliche of the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion vernacular) by two trainers in a non-judgmental manner to equip everyone with the knowledge and confidence to promote inclusivity within the force.

Not all the officers saw it that way. Many who took part in the mandatory training, Inclusion Matters, organised in conjunction with the University of Reading, felt they were being indoctrinated, and not equipped to do their jobs.

One in seven officers and staff (15 per cent) said they felt controlled and pressured to feel certain ways – to adopt the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) orthodoxy advocated in the sessions – and that mistakes would be held against me, according to a survey carried out afterwards. A statement at the time made by the then chief constable of the Hampshire force could only have added to their misgivings.

It is not Ok, said Olivia Pinkney – referencing the fallout from the SOCU debacle which was the catalyst for the DEI training – that her senior officers were all white. She was fully aware, she said, that they look the way they do and admitted that she had serious concerns about the lack of diversity in the force generally. Perhaps.

Yet 90.1 per cent of the population of Hampshire identified as white in the 2021 census, a figure that has risen to 92.6 per cent in a demography report by the county council in 2024. This compares with the national average of 81 per cent. Surely the implication of Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney's public declaration was that her officers should almost feel guilty for being white, comments that could only have reinforced what has been termed white privilege.

The upshot was a recruitment campaign to attract more officers from minority communities. Many, even some voices on the Left, acknowledge that the policies of Hampshire police – mirrored nationally – however well-intentioned, are now in danger of undermining the fundamental principle that everyone should be treated equally under the law.

Protestors confronted riot police near the location where Henry Nowak died, as police officers pinned the fatally injured Henry to the ground as he gasped I have been stabbed four times. Vickrum Digwa was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for the murder.

The case has ignited a fierce debate about policing and equality in the UK, drawing attention to the unintended consequences of diversity initiatives that may have created a perception of preferential treatment based on race





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