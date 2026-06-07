Hampshire Police Advised Against Issuing Statement on Disinformation During Trial of Henry Nowak's Killer

Hampshire Police wanted to put out a statement about 'disinformation' during the trial of Henry Nowak's killer - but were told that to do so could jeopardise the entire case. The police sought the Crown Prosecution Service's views on issuing a message to address questions once proceedings were complete.

Hampshire Police wanted to issue a statement about 'disinformation' during the trial of Henry Nowak 's killer, but were advised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) that doing so could jeopardize the entire case.

The police sought the CPS's views on issuing a message to address questions once proceedings were complete. Prosecutors advised the force that it could risk impacting the 'integrity' of the case against Vickrum Digwa. Mr. Nowak, an 18-year-old student, was handcuffed by police officers who ignored his pleas that he had been stabbed, as he lay dying after Digwa claimed to have been the victim of a racist attack in December last year.

Distressing bodycam footage from officers who responded to the incident has caused outrage since its release. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Hampshire Police's response in Mr. Nowak's case. The case has led to accusations of 'two-tier' policing in which ethnic minorities are treated more favourably compared to white people.

The Prime Minister has urged politicians to heed the teenager's relatives' calls not to use the case 'to cause disturbances' while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been criticised for saying people should respond with 'pure, cold rage'. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused police leaders of 'institutional incompetence' through the training officers are given.

On Friday US vice president JD Vance said there should be 'righteous anger' in response to the murder of Mr. Nowak, which he partly blamed on 'the mass invasion of migrants'. His extraordinary comments triggered a response from Downing Street, which criticised 'people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets





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Hampshire Police Disinformation Trial Henry Nowak Killer Vickrum Digwa Racist Attack Stabbed Police Arrested Distressing Bodycam Footage Outrage Two-Tier Policing Ethnic Minorities White People Prime Minister Political Row Training Officers Institutional Incompetence Mass Invasion Of Migrants Righteous Anger Interference In Our Democracy Stir Up Division On Our Streets

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