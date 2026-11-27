There are a lot of things to point to with Purdue's struggles early this season. You won't find the biggest one in any statistical column, though.

As the shots continually clanged off the rim in Fort Myers this week, I thought back to the summer months when Purdue first started practice.

I remember watching Omer Mayer and Raleigh Burgess take control of the team at times, stepping up as vocal leaders after the departure of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn.. The Boilers head back to West Lafayette with a 4-4 record. Everyone can talk about the offense and the missed shots, legitimate concerns for this team at this stage in the season, but it's hardly the biggest issue facing Where is the leadership? Who is the alpha?

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What is it going to take for one of the guys on this roster to step up and say enough is enough? In June, Painter talked about the importance of Purdue's veterans stepping up and taking charge of the team. The most likely candidates were C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris and Daniel Jacobsen, the most experienced players on the roster.after the team's first practice.