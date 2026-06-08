Hamlin Honors Busch with Flag Tribute After Michigan Victory

Denny Hamlin won the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway and tied Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time Cup Series wins list. He celebrated by waving a black No. 18 flag during his burnout to pay respects to his former teammate who died in May 2026.

Denny Hamlin paid tribute to his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch following his victory at the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway .

With this win, Hamlin tied Busch for ninth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. After crossing the finish line, Hamlin held a black flag bearing the number 18 out of his car window during his burnout to honor Busch, who passed away in May 2026 after being found unresponsive at a simulator testing session in Concord, North Carolina. The cause of death was attributed to sepsis and related complications.

Hamlin expressed the significance of the tribute, noting the emotional weight of outliving his teammate to achieve the statistical tie and acknowledging how much Busch taught him, especially at intermediate tracks like Michigan. There were logistical and trademark considerations that required coordination to properly display the tribute flag. The NASCAR community continues to mourn the loss of Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion known for his aggressive driving style and philanthropy.

His wife, Samantha, has publicly thanked supporters for their outpouring of grief and assistance, saying the family is deeply grateful for the love shown to Kyle and their children. Hamlin's gesture was widely seen as a poignant moment in an already competitive race weekend, blending personal loss with professional achievement. The win itself was a strategic and physical test, with Hamlin and his National Debt Relief Toyota team executing under pressure to secure the victory and the accompanying historical milestone.

The event underscored the deep bonds within the sport and how drivers carry forward the legacies of those they have lost





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NASCAR Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Tribute Michigan International Speedway Cup Series Win Flag Joe Gibbs Racing Sepsis

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