European relations minister Hamish Falconer faced severe backlash after suggesting Brexit caused high prices for British-made goods, prompting criticism from political rivals and economists who highlighted the logical flaws in his reasoning.

European relations minister Hamish Falconer faced intense public ridicule after proposing that British-grown supermarket items are priced higher primarily due to post- Brexit import regulations. In a social media video posted to explain the necessity of the upcoming government reset with the EU, the minister incorrectly attributed cost increases in domestically produced goods to cross-border trade barriers.

The controversy began when Falconer placed milk, beef mince, eggs, and broccoli into a shopping basket while filming a segment for the Cabinet Office account on November 17, 2026. He explicitly asked the camera why these items had become more expensive since Brexit and suggested the answer lay in the volume of administrative paperwork required for imports. He argued that these bureaucratic costs are passed down to consumers in British supermarkets and claimed the imminent agreement would significantly reduce such expenses.

Also read Andy Burnham Brexit Reset: UK to Align with EU Rules Amid Trade-Offs

Logical Flaws In Minister's Argument

Critics immediately pointed out the fundamental error in the minister's logic, noting that the specific items he showcased were almost entirely produced within Britain. Items like British milk and mince meat do not require EU import checks or associated paperwork because they are not crossing international borders for domestic sale. Victoria Atkins, the shadow environment secretary for the Conservative Party, publicly corrected the minister on the social media platform X, advising him to check product packaging next time. She emphasized that the produce in the basket was British and had not originated from the EU, while also noting that UK food prices are currently lower than those in the EU bloc.

Fred de Fossard, the director of strategy at the Prosperity Institute, offered a sharp critique of the presentation, calling the assertion that a reset would lower supermarket costs wild. He highlighted the absurdity of a minister holding British mince with a Union Jack on the packaging and claiming it would become cheaper due to an SPS agreement with the EU. De Fossard questioned the mechanism by which a trade deal with an external partner would reduce the domestic price of goods that never leave the country.

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Economic Expertise Challenges Claims

Julian Jessop, an economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, went further by accusing Falconer of spouting gibberish and suggested that the real drivers of inflation are global conflicts and domestic policy choices. Jessop argued that the wars in Iran and Ukraine, combined with Labour's recent tax hikes, are the primary factors pushing food prices upward. He stated that exporting more food to the EU would not inherently reduce domestic prices and warned that the agri-food deal might actually impose additional compliance costs on all businesses, not just those trading with the EU.

Jessop also noted that the UK already possesses the autonomy to reduce barriers for imports from the rest of the world thanks to Brexit. He warned that other aspects of the proposed reset could raise costs across the entire economy, particularly by increasing energy costs and forcing the UK to adopt higher EU tariffs on various commodities. This economic perspective directly contradicted the minister's simplification of the issue, framing it as a simple paperwork problem rather than a complex macroeconomic reality.

Political Backlash And Past Gaffes

The public backlash arrived shortly after another embarrassing gaffe from Falconer regarding snack food names. During a previous appearance, he mistakenly referred to Frazzles crisps as Razzles while discussing potential EU bans on smoky-flavoured snacks. Aides later confirmed he meant Frazzles, a staple since 1975 launched by Smiths, which is now part of Walkers. The error was particularly awkward given that Razzle is the name of a British softcore pornographic magazine, drawing further attention to his perceived disconnect with common consumer knowledge.

Despite the criticism, the government remains focused on the signing of three agreements during the second UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday. Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to sign an SPS deal that would see Britain accept EU regulations on plant, animal, and food standards to remove post-Brexit checks for exporters. However, concerns persist that manufacturers might be forced to change product names due to planned EU rules prohibiting meat-related terms for vegetarian foods, a issue Falconer attempted to downplay.

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Government Defense And Future Outlook

A government spokesman defended the minister's position by stating that the food and drink deal is designed to cut paperwork and costs for exporters, including British farmers who are currently barred from exporting mince meat to the EU. The spokesman insisted that the deal would end this export ban, thereby creating new opportunities for British agriculture. Critics, however, maintain that focusing on export barriers ignores the immediate impact on domestic consumers who are struggling with the high cost of living caused by a wide range of factors unrelated to EU trade.