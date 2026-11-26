An arbitrator ruled the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board violated human rights codes by notifying families about teacher Kerry Lemieux's gender expression and identity before the school year began.

An arbitrator has ordered the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to pay $14,000 to teacher Kerry Lemieux for discrimination based on gender expression. The ruling, released on November 19, found that the board violated Ontario's Human Rights Code by sending a warning letter to families before the school year started. The letter highlighted Lemieux's past media coverage regarding his gender identity and appearance.

Discrimination Violation Details

Arbitrator Hart determined that the school board's decision to flag Lemieux's gender expression to parents constituted direct discrimination. The board had notified families of a potential security risk linked to a teacher who had previously drawn international media attention. The arbitrator stated that this communication served to fan the flames of media and public frenzy, thereby breaching the teacher's rights under the Human Rights Code. The decision underscores that while schools may manage security, they cannot do so by exposing an employee's protected personal characteristics.

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The Security Letter Controversy

The controversy centers on a letter sent on August 24, 2023, by the school principal. This document warned families that the school might receive public attention and outlined new security steps, including locked exterior doors and intercom entry systems. Although the letter stated there were no immediate safety concerns, it described a teacher who had recently drawn public attention over gender expression. Lemieux had explicitly asked the board not to send the letter, arguing it would pull negative attention onto both himself and the school. The board proceeded with sending the letter as drafted anyway.

Safety Concerns and Bomb Threats

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board defended its actions by citing serious safety threats directed at Kerry Lemieux. The board reported receiving troubling voicemails, hateful emails, and more than twenty bomb threats prior to the start of the school year. Two additional bomb threats arrived by email in late September 2023, causing the school to empty the building both times. The board argued the letter was necessary to explain these tighter security measures to anxious parents. However, the arbitrator noted that the description in the letter identified Lemieux to the community, which materially increased the risk to his safety.

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Occupational Health and Safety Breach

Arbitrator Hart ruled that the board failed to protect Kerry Lemieux from increased public scrutiny, which breached the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act. While the arbitrator called the security notice itself appropriate for protecting the school community, he faulted the specific description that identified the teacher. The superintendent later conceded during arbitration that people would likely deduce the teacher's identity anyway. Despite this, the method chosen by the board exacerbated the dangers Lemieux faced due to his public profile.

Teacher Background and Current Status

Kerry Lemieux, who previously taught at Oakville Trafalgar High School under the name Kayla, wore Z-cup prosthetics and a blonde wig in 2022. The Halton District School Board placed him on paid leave in February 2023. He returned to work for the Hamilton board in 2023, presenting as male and identifying as gender-fluid. Lemieux stated he wanted privacy and a fresh start, fearing continued threats if he presented as a woman. The $14,000 award, roughly equivalent to twenty-two thousand Canadian dollars, serves as compensation for the discrimination and safety risks he endured.