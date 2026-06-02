Hamilton Lane's Tokenized Fund Launches on TRON via Securitize

Securitize announces the launch of Hamilton Lane's tokenized Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (HLSCOPE) on the TRON blockchain, expanding access to private credit through a scalable network.

Securitize , the leading platform for tokenizing real-world assets, announced today that Hamilton Lane 's tokenized Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (HLSCOPE) is now launching on the TRON blockchain.

This marks the first Securitize-issued asset to launch on TRON, expanding access to a premier tokenized private credit offering through one of the largest and most active blockchain ecosystems globally. The launch brings HLSCOPE onto a network with more than 383 million accounts, approximately $90 billion in stablecoins circulating, and trillions in annual transfer volume.

Through Securitize, qualified investors will now be able to access HLSCOPE on TRON, designed to further broaden the availability of tokenized assets within global digital asset markets. HLSCOPE provides investors with onchain exposure to Hamilton Lane's opportunistic senior credit evergreen fund through a regulated feeder structure managed by Securitize. By launching on TRON, the fund gains access to a blockchain ecosystem renowned for its scale in stablecoin activity, digital asset payments, and decentralized finance.

Securitize will leverage its official interoperability partner, Wormhole, to enable HLSCOPE tokens to move seamlessly across blockchain ecosystems, enhancing liquidity and accessibility. This expansion reflects growing demand for institutional financial products operating on public blockchain infrastructure. As tokenization continues to evolve, high-performance networks like TRON are increasingly becoming destinations for regulated, real-world assets seeking broader distribution, greater accessibility, and deeper on-chain liquidity.

Tokenization reaches its full potential when institutional-grade assets can operate on blockchain networks built for global scale, said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. Bringing HLSCOPE to TRON marks an important milestone not only because it is the first Securitize asset launching on the network, but because it expands access to private markets through infrastructure designed for continuous, global financial activity. This is another step toward a more connected and interoperable on-chain financial system.

Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, added that TRON supports fast, efficient, and scalable global settlement. Welcoming Securitize and HLSCOPE to the TRON ecosystem represents an important step in bridging traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure. We believe tokenized real-world assets will play a major role in the future of global finance, and reliable blockchain infrastructure will be critical. TRON is well-positioned to support that growth.

Securitize, with over $4 billion in assets under management as of April 2026, is partnered with top-tier asset managers including Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, and VanEck. In the US, Securitize operates through affiliates like Securitize Markets (an SEC-registered broker-dealer and ATS), Securitize Transfer Agent, Securitize Capital (an Exempt Reporting Adviser), and Securitize Fund Services.

In Europe, Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets is authorized as an Investment Firm under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize the only company licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure in both the US and EU. TRON, founded in September 2017, hosts over $89 billion in USDT stablecoin, 383 million user accounts, and $29 billion in total value locked as of May 2026.

This launch further integrates traditional finance with blockchain, expanding access to private credit opportunities through a scalable, interoperable network





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