Hamilton County Teen Mom OG Star Conner Conner Arrested for Child Abuse and Alleged Driving under the Influence

Teen Mom OG star Conner Conner has been arrested on child abuse/neglect charges and driving under the influence (DUI) as well as driving on the wrong side of the road. Her bond was set at $16,000. Her case was set for June 3.

on Sunday, May 24, citing a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Jail in Tennessee who confirmed that Conner was taken into custody. The report also claimed that she was charged with child abuse /neglect for allegedly driving under the influencer with a baby in the car.

Conner was also charged for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road. Her bond was set at $16,000. It's unclear if she had posted bond.

However, TMZ reported that if and when she's released, Conner will not be allowed to contact the alleged child victim. Her court hearing is set for June 3





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