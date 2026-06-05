Hamilton County Approves Additional Seat Upgrades at Paycor Stadium

The improvements keep rolling out at Paycor Stadium.

Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images More stadium upgrade news surfaced this week surrounding seat replacements at Paycor Stadium.

Hamilton County is continuing its rollout of improvement plans for the playing venue, andsaid in WLWT's story as the upgrades take place over the next two offseasons.

"This will begin next off-season with the upper bowl and then the following season move to the lower bowl. " The county and the Bengals are already working on other upgrades at the stadium, including boosts to the suite and club areas. This is a nice way to grow the viewing experience for the general fan at games.

All in all, Paycor Stadium will get a major facelift over the rest of this decade, amidst the fresh lease signed last year between the Cincinnati Bengals organization and Hamilton County.

"That's pretty clear, the stats can change every year because of how we play games as a team and what the outcomes are,"about his team finishing games differently this fall. "You'd love to have a great team that has control of a game and is just closing it out on the ground, and that'll impact some stats, and that's a great thing for us if it goes that way. So, we'll just keep working.

We love the identity that we have. We're building that identity as a team right now, and there's still a lot of steps left for us to be able to do that before we play the season.

" Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.





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