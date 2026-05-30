Hamas urges mediators to take decisive action on Gaza ceasefire agreement

Hamas is maintaining communication with international mediators to reach acceptable approaches for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The Palestinian group has urged mediators to take a clear and decisive position, as the death toll from truce violations reaches 929.

Hamas is maintaining communication with international mediators to reach acceptable approaches for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Hamas urges decisive action from mediators as death toll from truce violations reaches 929.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it remains in contact with mediators for a transition to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, accusing Israel of undermining efforts to advance the process. Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Palestinian group, said communication with mediators is ongoing to reach what he described as reasonable and acceptable approaches to various tracks of the second phase of the agreement.

The remarks come amid stalled discussions on moving to the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which took effect on 10 October 2025, and as Israel continues violations of the agreement. Qassem said Israel is undermining the deal through its military attacks and recent political statements.

Israel is turning against the agreement, he said, citing Israeli announcements that it would move to control over 70 percent of Gaza, and plans that Hamas says amount to the displacement of the territory's population. On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that Israeli forces control about 60 percent of Gaza and said the area under Israeli control would be expanded to 70 percent.

Qassem said the developments put the credibility of all parties involved in the process at stake and called on mediators to take a clear and decisive position. He said Hamas has demonstrated openness and positivity toward what he described as logical ideas concerning the second phase of the agreement, but argued that Israel is preventing progress. Qassem also accused Nikolay Mladenov, executive director of the Peace Council, of complicating discussions by linking multiple issues to a single track.

He called on Mladenov to take a clear position regarding what Hamas describes as Israeli violations and not become a partner in any future military escalation in Gaza. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel has killed 929 Palestinians and wounded 2,811 others in violations of the ceasefire agreement since it entered into force following two years of genocide that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured over 172,000 others.

Under the second phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, Israel was expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilisation force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials. Israel claims it killed senior Hamas commander in Gaza strike. Seven Palestinians injured in Israeli strike on residential building in central Gaza. UN reports highest Lebanon strike activity since April ceasefire as Israeli attacks kill 8





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