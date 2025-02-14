Hamas has agreed to release three Israeli hostages in exchange for the freedom of 36 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 333 Palestinians arrested during the recent war. The release comes after a tense standoff that threatened to derail the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas announced its willingness to release three Israel i hostages on Saturday, averting a crisis that threatened to shatter the fragile ceasefire agreement between the militant group and Israel . In exchange for the hostages' freedom, Israel pledged to release 36 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences for deadly attacks on Israel is, as well as 333 Palestinians who were arrested by Israel i forces during the recent conflict.

The hostages slated for release include Sagui Dekel-Chen, a 36-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, Alexander Trupanov, a 29-year-old dual Russian-Israeli citizen, and Yair Horn, a 46-year-old Israeli. Amidst this development, concerns persist regarding the fate of the remaining 76 hostages held captive in Gaza. Israel estimates that as many as half of them may have been killed. This hostage release agreement follows a tense standoff between Hamas and Israel, which saw the militant group threaten to delay the release due to alleged violations of the ceasefire by Israel, including insufficient temporary housing for displaced Palestinians and shooting incidents in Gaza. Israel, in turn, accused Hamas of violating the agreement by jeopardizing the hostage release, escalating the already volatile situation. Adding further complexity to the situation, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong ultimatum, demanding the release of all Israeli hostages by Saturday noon or threatening to end the ceasefire and unleash a new wave of violence. Trump's statement has further inflamed tensions, putting immense pressure on both sides to comply with the agreement. Egyptian and Qatari mediators have been actively engaged in recent days, attempting to bridge the divide and prevent a return to bloody conflict. Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, characterizing the talks as 'positive' and expressing hope for a peaceful resolution. Despite these efforts, Israel continues to push for the release of additional hostages in the coming days. However, negotiations for the next phase of the ceasefire, which were supposed to commence over a week ago, have yet to begin, raising concerns about the long-term stability of the agreement. The ceasefire, brokered last month, has already seen five rounds of prisoner exchanges, freeing 16 Israeli hostages and over 670 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Five Thai hostages, who were working in Israel as agricultural laborers during the conflict, were also released, although they were not part of the initial agreement. Hamas has committed to releasing a total of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for approximately 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees by March 2, marking the end of the initial phase of the ceasefire. The ceasefire has brought a much-needed respite to the region, allowing thousands of Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza, which were devastated by the conflict. The war, which began on October 7, 2023, with a Hamas attack on Israeli soil, has resulted in a staggering death toll of over 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HAMAS ISRAEL CEASEFIRE HOSTAGES PRISONER SWAP MIDDLE EAST PALESTINE GAZA DONALD TRUMP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: Three hostages released by Hamas, including Israeli American Keith SiegelIsraeli American hostage Keith Siegel was released by Hamas in the latest exchange and is on his way to Israeli custody.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Israel and Hamas begin a ceasefire after last-minute delayIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire after last-minute delayIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Hamas Announces Release of Three Hostages, Including American, as Israel-Gaza Ceasefire HoldsIsrael and Hamas are continuing negotiations amidst a six-week ceasefire. Hamas announced the names of three hostages, including U.S.-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, to be released on Saturday. Seven more hostages were released on Thursday. Agam Berger, an IDF soldier, has also returned to Israel after being held for 482 days.

Read more »

Live blog: Israel to release 183 Palestinians; Hamas to free three IsraelisTruce in Israel's war on Gaza — which has reportedly killed 47,583+ Palestinians, a figure revised by officials to nearly 62,000 having added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead — enters its 21st day.

Read more »

Hamas to release 3 male hostages, Israel to release dozens of Palestinian prisoners under ceasefireHamas-led militants are set to release three male hostages from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, in return for the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile ceasefire with Israel that has halted more than a year of intense fighting and has so far seen 15 hostages and hundreds of prisoners freed.

Read more »