Hamas to Release Hostages as Tensions Rise Over Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas has announced the release of three hostages, amidst renewed tensions over the Gaza ceasefire. The fragile truce is being tested as clashes persist and concerns mount about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Hamas has announced its intention to release three hostages on Saturday, according to Reuters. The hostages identified are Alexander Troufanov, a Russian- Israel i, Yair Horn, an Argentinian- Israel i, and Sagui Dekel-Chen, a US- Israel i. This announcement comes amidst escalating tensions surrounding the ceasefire agreement. Hamas accuses Israel of violating the terms by restricting Palestinian movement, conducting airstrikes, and impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Reports suggest that pressure exerted by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has played a role in influencing the decision to resume hostage releases. Newsweek has reached out to the Israeli Prime Minister's office for comment. This hostage deal represents a crucial test for the fragile ceasefire that came into effect in January. The truce remains precarious as hostilities persist, with Israel reporting a rocket launch from Gaza on Thursday. Hamas claims to have engaged with Egyptian officials and is actively engaged in negotiations with Qatar to secure additional humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and heavy equipment for clearing debris.Israeli media has reported that Netanyahu convened security consultations on Thursday at the Southern Command bordering Gaza. Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar are playing pivotal mediation roles, with Egyptian state media broadcasting footage of aid trucks en route to the Rafah crossing for Israeli inspection before entering Gaza.Despite the ceasefire, clashes continue. The Israeli military asserts that it targeted the rocket launcher responsible for Thursday's attack. Since the ceasefire commenced, at least 92 Palestinians have been killed and over 800 injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel maintains that its actions are solely directed at those violating the truce.The latest conflict in Gaza, which erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants carried out a deadly attack on Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 hostage, has resulted in a devastating toll. Gaza's Health Ministry reports that over 48,000 Palestinians have been killed, primarily women and children. Israel claims to have neutralized over 17,000 militants but has not provided concrete evidence.Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou stated to The Associated Press, 'We will fulfill our commitments under the ceasefire agreement.' Amir Avivi, a reserve IDF brigadier general and chair of the Israel Defense and Security Forum in Tel Aviv, expressed to Newsweek, 'I think we're getting close to this moment where there will be a last stand and a decisive battle.' The future remains uncertain as the ceasefire's next phase, scheduled for March, hangs in the balance. Hamas still holds 73 hostages, with estimates suggesting that approximately half are deceased. Trump has offered ambiguous signals regarding the continuation of the ceasefire, while Netanyahu's far-right allies are advocating for renewed conflict. With Gaza's devastation deepening, the prospects of a lasting truce appear increasingly bleak





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HAMAS CEASEFIRE HOSTAGES GAZA ISRAEL HUMANITARIAN AID

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamas Announces Release of Three Hostages, Including American, as Israel-Gaza Ceasefire HoldsIsrael and Hamas are continuing negotiations amidst a six-week ceasefire. Hamas announced the names of three hostages, including U.S.-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, to be released on Saturday. Seven more hostages were released on Thursday. Agam Berger, an IDF soldier, has also returned to Israel after being held for 482 days.

Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire deal to pause Gaza war and release some hostagesMediatoris announced that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, pausing a devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire as hostages set for release in Gaza: mediatorsIsrael and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal Wednesday which pauses the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip, mediatores announced.

Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire as hostages set for release in Gaza: mediatorsIsrael and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal Wednesday which pauses the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip, mediatores announced.

Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree to deal for ceasefire in Gaza, release of hostagesAfter intense negotiations, Israel and Hamas have reached a deal that would see a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.

Read more »

Israel and Hamas Agree to Ceasefire in Gaza, Release of HostagesA ceasefire agreement brokered by international mediators between Israel and Hamas brings an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The deal includes a reciprocal release of hostages held by both sides and a commitment to humanitarian access.

Read more »